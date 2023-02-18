The first edition of the specialization course organized by the University of Marche has closed, with the delivery of diplomas to 18 professionals
On 17 February at the Marche Polytechnic University (Montessori Auditorium, Polo Murri Faculty of Medicine), the first edition of the university specialization course in Communicating cancer, medicine and health, designed to train doctors, psychologists, patients, ended , nurses, managers of companies for this purpose. The course involved clinicians, teachers, journalists, and was promoted not only by the Polytechnic University of the Marches and by the Oncological Clinic Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona. There were 18 professionals who passed the course and were awarded their diplomas on the occasion.
Starting from April 2023, the Polytechnic University of the Marche will organize the second edition of the course. Because correct communication, as the data indicates, is not an option but a duty – said Rossana Berardi, Full Professor of Medical Oncology at the Marche Polytechnic University and Director of the Ospedali Riuniti Oncology Clinic of Ancona -. Nearly 90% of cancer patients use the internet to find more cancer information, and 49% of millennials go online the same day they are diagnosed with cancer. 78% of patients believe that the internet increases the ability to make informed decisions and for 71% it also represents an aid in dealing with anxiety and fear. A meta-analysis on more than 6,000 patients has in fact demonstrated that social networks are useful tools for controlling the psychic discomfort that affects the majority of people with cancer and for improving their quality of life. But at least 30% of cancer news published on social networks is false and can cause dangerous consequences and lead to postponing or even not following life-saving therapies, resorting to dangerous “do-it-yourself” methods or using alternative tools devoid of scientific validity.
The closing event was attended by Marcello D’Errico (Full Professor of the University and member of the Organizing Committee of the specialization course), Andrea Santarelli (Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Polytechnic University of Marche), Daniela Minerva and Mauro Boldrini. The ceremony also hosted the first edition of the national award Communicating cancer, medicine and health. For 2023 the awards were Max Allegri (Juventus Coach), Sandra Balboni (Loto OdV President), Rossana Berardi, Mauro Boldrini (AIOM Communication Director), Raffaella Cesaroni (SKY TV), Daniela Minerva (la Repubblica), Luigi Ripamonti (Corriere della Sera), Ilaria Piuzzi (AstraZeneca), Donatella Romani (Medicine and Information). The motivation, for all the winners, of having particularly distinguished themselves in the communication of medicine and health, with specific reference to the fight against cancer. Our goal is to provide all-round tools to healthcare professionals and to all those who have developed an interest in communication but who still have little awareness of the professional use of digital platforms – explained prof. Marcello D’Errico -. We plan to make the course suitable for regulations aimed at those working in the public administration, for example at press offices.
The specialization course is part of a larger project, communicating cancer, which includes a dedicated portal (www.comunicareilcancro.it) and profiles on the main social networks. Communicating cancer and, more generally, medicine and health in a correct way – explains Mauro Silvestrini, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Polytechnic University of the Marches – represents a weapon to be exploited also in terms of public health and a formidable educational tool for the entire population. But, to do this, you need to know the mechanisms of communication. The University has the task of training health professionals and health communication must be part of the study path of the operators. The media, especially social networks, offer an important opportunity to place patients at the center of the health system: in fact, they allow citizens to regain trust, interact and use tools, such as storytelling, to generate dialogue.
In 2022, 390,700 new cancer diagnoses were estimated in Italy. In two years, the increase was 14,100 cases. Oncology represents the medical area that has recorded the greatest progress and the prognosis of tumor diseases has changed greatly, for this reason both the media and citizens must no longer associate the concept of incurability with cancer – underlined Mauro Boldrini -. Too often the internet and, in particular, social networks are the realm of bad information regarding cancer and, more generally, health. Those who communicate and inform must pay attention to fake news, check the sources and always verify the reliability of the data. On the other hand, it is also necessary for citizens to adopt a more aware attitude on these issues.
