Online cooking course: Vegan cooking without gluten

Would you like to cook and bake gluten-free more often? Or do you have to eat gluten-free due to gluten intolerance? At the same time, do you want to eat plant-based? Then our online cooking course Vegan cooking without glutenideal for you. From now on you can contact us at our vegan cooking school Register and get access to all lessons, videos and content for only 24.90 euros.

Here it goes to Cooking course gluten freewhere you can find all information about the course.

11 lessons: Gluten-free and vegan cooking

The gluten-free cooking course consists of 11 lessons: In the first, you will get to know Jannis, your future cooking coach. In the second you will learn a lot of information about gluten-free nutrition – and in the other nine lessons the theory is put into practice, it is cooked and baked like crazy.

The recipes: pasta, pizza, bread and more

The focus is on dishes that are usually made from gluten-containing flours in conventional nutrition, such as wheat, spelled or rye flour, e.g. B. Pizza, pancakes, bread, bagels, pasta, gnocchi and handmade spaetzle. In our cooking school you will now learn how to prepare these dishes gluten-free – in such a way that they taste great.

The criteria of our recipes

In many gluten-free recipes, the gluten is replaced with eggs. These recipes often also contain plenty of dairy products, so that the usual gluten-free cuisine is not suitable for vegans or for people who would like to eat consciously. Our gluten-free recipes, on the other hand, meet the following criteria:

Gluten free Vegan Yummy Easy to cook As few ingredients as possible As few kitchen appliances as possible

The teaching material

Of course, you will not only receive the corresponding recipes in our cooking school. There is a video for each lesson in which chef Jannis explains exactly how to proceed, what to look out for, what alternatives there are and much more. You will also receive a handout for each lesson. This is written information that you can download as a PDF. It repeats the most important points of the respective recipe and gives you information about the ingredients and their nutritional values. At the end of each lesson, you can test your newly acquired knowledge using test questions.

Your certificate after the final test

Once you have completed all the lessons, you can take a 25-question online final test. If you pass this, you will receive a certificate for participating in the online cooking course: Vegan cooking without Gluten.

We wish you lots of joy with gluten-free cooking and baking and, of course, bon appétit!