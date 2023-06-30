Learning package “New Work – further training made easy

Berlin – Would you like to develop professionally, but have little time?

Time is very valuable, especially in healthcare. We will show you how you can use the precious time for your further development sensibly without getting into unnecessary stress.

thekey.academy offers you multimedia, interactive, location and time-independent courses with an IHK certificate that adapt to your everyday life:

Short, interactive learning units available 24/7 Free trial lessons Mobile app for on the go Change starts with you

The health sector has an image problem: although the work could not be more meaningful, the working conditions are often rigid and unattractive.

Use New Work to improve your image as an employer! With better working conditions, clever time management and a focus on people’s strengths. Those who work well together as a team and can solve conflicts, know effective remedies against stress and can prioritize tasks work more appreciatively and productively.

Help create a work environment where everyone works together in a healthy, respectful, and effective manner.

New Work offers these advantages: Prioritizing tasks Structuring plans Practicing mindfulness Building resilience Moderating conflicts Communicating appreciatively Planning meetings Recognizing signs of burnout Creating healthy working conditions

The “New Work” learning package includes four interactive courses:

Stress management specialist (IHK) Self and time management specialist (IHK) Rhetoric and communication specialist (IHK) Occupational health management specialist (IHK)

Transform the workplace for the future! Build new knowledge and become a specialist in New Work.

And if you want to train your entire team, find out more here:

