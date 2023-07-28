Leather and sun, a hi-tech bracelet will help us not snap

A sensor that can be customized and worn to warn when the sun’s ultraviolet radiation can be hazardous to health. Enea and Sapienza University of Rome are developing it with the aim of measuring the exposure of the skin to solar radiation and avoiding exceeding the beneficial levels of ultraviolet light which allow the synthesis of vitamin D to fix calcium in the bones.

Exposure to UV rays

“In recent years an increasing awareness of the short and long-term effects of excess exposure to UV radiation has been developing in the scientific community and in the population. The medical community recognizes the need for personalized advice for sun exposure given the existence of different phototypes and it is here that the UV sensors, which allow us to have a measure of the degree of exposure, come into play”, he explains Sabina Bottiresearcher of the Enea laboratory who studies micro and nanostructures for photonics.

How the sensor works

The sensors developed by Enea and Sapienza, mainly made up of hydrogel material, are cheap, easy to make and can be calibrated on the subject intended to wear them: the limit dose, beyond which damage to the skin is detected, depends in fact on the quantity of melanin which determines the pigmentation of the skin which varies from person to person.

“It will be possible to develop personalized sensors, suitable both for subjects with very white skin (phototypes I and II) and for those with a darker complexion, therefore more resistant to ultraviolet light (phototypes from III onwards)”, adds Botti.

“These sensors are easily integrated into wearable media (for example in a bracelet) and are easy to interpret with the naked eye. In fact, the sensor provides the wearer with an alert on the maximum exposure received, based on the ‘fading’ of the material with which it is produced”, concludes Botti.

Why is hydrogel used

The chemical and materials engineering laboratory of La Sapienza University is making the composite material of which the sensor is made, i.e. a hydrogel matrix containing a dye, methylene blue, and titanium dioxide nanoparticles. The Enea laboratory, on the other hand, is involved in producing titanium dioxide nanoparticles and studying the response of sensors to ultraviolet light using Raman micro-spectroscopy techniques.

Thanks to the high water content, the properties of hydrogels are comparable to those of biological tissues, making them potentially biocompatible and suitable for other applications.

