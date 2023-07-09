Lecanemab: A Promising Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

Alzheimer’s Disease Breakthrough: Lecanemab Receives FDA Approval

There has been a major breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently granted full approval to Lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This marks a significant step forward in the development of disease-modifying therapies for this debilitating disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that affects millions of patients worldwide. Until now, there has been no cure for Alzheimer’s, and treatments have mainly focused on managing the symptoms. However, recent research has aimed to develop therapies that can modify the underlying mechanisms of the disease, slowing down or even blocking its progression.

“Lecanemab represents a real breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, which is a very disabling pathology for millions of patients and their caregivers,” says Massimo Filippi, a Full Professor of Neurology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. He explains that this new therapy opens up new research perspectives for the development of disease-modifying drugs not only for Alzheimer’s disease but also for other neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, frontotemporal dementia, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The approval of Lecanemab by the FDA is a crucial step in bringing this treatment to patients in the United States. However, it is still being evaluated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and if approved, it could become available in Europe as early as next year. This is welcome news for the estimated 600,000 patients with Alzheimer’s dementia in Italy and the approximately 5 million patients in Europe. Globally, the number of patients with Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to be around 35 million, and this number is expected to rise with the aging population.

Lecanemab has undergone rigorous testing in a Phase 3 trial called Clarity AD, which involved 1,795 people aged 50 to 90 with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. The results of the trial showed that after just 18 months of treatment, Lecanemab had a significant effect on disease progression. It reduced cognitive decline by 27% and the loss of autonomy by 37%, as measured by specific scales.

This groundbreaking therapy provides hope for patients and their families who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease. It not only offers a potential treatment option but also opens the door for the development of future disease-modifying drugs. The approval of Lecanemab serves as a significant milestone in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, offering new possibilities for managing and potentially slowing down the progression of this devastating condition.

