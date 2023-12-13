Home » Lecanemab: Alzheimer’s is finally becoming treatable
Health

Lecanemab: Alzheimer’s is finally becoming treatable

Lecanemab: Alzheimer’s is finally becoming treatable

It has been almost 120 years since Alois Alzheimer described a “strange disease of the cerebral cortex.” Years in which medicine never had a cure that helped combat the cause of the Alzheimer’s dementia that bears his name. This is going to change. The European Medicines Agency is likely to recommend Ema Lecanemab, trade name Leqembi, for approval shortly.

What kind of remedy is this and who can it really help? What about the cerebral hemorrhages that affected many of the subjects in the pivotal study? And is the remedy perhaps just the beginning of a revolution? Jakob Simmank talks about this in this podcast with Ingo Arzt, editor in the health department.

Ingo Arzt spoke, among others, to a veteran of Alzheimer’s research, Christian Haass. Researcher Wolfgang Hoffmann also explains where the biggest problems lie in the care of Alzheimer’s patients.

And in the impossible column, Christoph Drösser examines the question of why even people who do not suffer from Alzheimer’s become forgetful as they get older (21:45).

Shownotes:

You can read a ZEIT title about the new medications from last year here.In the ZEIT-ONLINE interview, Christian Haass explains why the new antibodies are a breakthrough.And here you can find out what dementia coaches do and why they are used for hospital treatment of Alzheimer's sufferers are so important.

We welcome criticism, praise and topic requests to podcast@zeit-wissen.de.

