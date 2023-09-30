Lecce-Napoli, official lineups: Osimhen on the bench! From 1′ Simeone and Lindstrom

At 3pm there is Lecce-Napoli, the first match of the championship round. The official lineups for the match are out.

It’s there at 3pm Lecce-Naples, first match of the championship round. The official lineups for the match are out. Surprisingly Osimhen starts on the bench (in any case to be put, with a reservation), Simeone plays. Lindstrom is the starter, Garcia does a bit of turnover. Olivera plays in defense and not Mario Rui. Politano and Raspadori are also on the bench. In Lecce there is Strefezza, Rafia returns as starter.

LECCE – Falcone? Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Gallo? Blin, Ramadani, Rafia? Almqvist, Krstovic, Strefezza.

NAPOLI – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lindstrom, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

