Home » Lecce-Napoli, official lineups: Osimhen on the bench! From 1′ Simeone and Lindstrom
Health

Lecce-Napoli, official lineups: Osimhen on the bench! From 1′ Simeone and Lindstrom

by admin
Lecce-Napoli, official lineups: Osimhen on the bench! From 1′ Simeone and Lindstrom

At 3pm there is Lecce-Napoli, the first match of the championship round. The official lineups for the match are out.

It’s there at 3pm Lecce-Naples, first match of the championship round. The official lineups for the match are out. Surprisingly Osimhen starts on the bench (in any case to be put, with a reservation), Simeone plays. Lindstrom is the starter, Garcia does a bit of turnover. Olivera plays in defense and not Mario Rui. Politano and Raspadori are also on the bench. In Lecce there is Strefezza, Rafia returns as starter.

LECCE – Falcone? Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Gallo? Blin, Ramadani, Rafia? Almqvist, Krstovic, Strefezza.

NAPOLI – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lindstrom, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

See also  Top University Degrees with High Job Opportunities in Spain: Nursing Surpasses Medicine

You may also like

Can artificial intelligence predict who will win the...

Tumors, oncology aesthetic specialists take to the field...

The Importance of Proper Nutrition for Mountain Sports:...

Fedez, what is anastomotic ulcer and how it...

The Impact of Nerve Damage on Hand Function:...

Can low-dose aspirin increase the risk of anemia?...

Why Bananas Don’t Have Seeds and the Science...

also smog in the new list. The Catholic...

The Cognitive Benefits of Cycling: Stimulating Brain Growth...

New challenges and projects, in the wake of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy