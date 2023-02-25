Home Health Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1, goals and highlights: a Thorstvedt goal decides
Health

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1, goals and highlights: a Thorstvedt goal decides

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1, goals and highlights: a Thorstvedt goal decides

A victory to put the home defeat against Napoli behind us and to get back to scoring points to conquer a more relaxed position in the standings. Mission accomplished for Sassuolo who win on a difficult field like Lecce and hook the Giallorossi at 27 in the standings. Lecce seems to be getting off to a better start but soon shuts down. In a match conditioned by the wind, the chances in the first fraction are all from the Sassuolo brand: Bajrami lets Falcone save a shot, Tressoldi heads a whisker wide. In the second half Dionisi brought in Thorstvedt who scored the 1-0 at the first opportunity, with a header (deflection by Hjulmand) following developments from a corner by Berardi. The guests control quite easily but in the final Strefezza devours the equal by sending a conclusion wide from the edge of the small area

