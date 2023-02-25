13
Lecce (4-3-3)
Sassuolo (4-3-3)
Lecce and Sassuolo have announced the formations for tonight’s match. Both teams play with a 4-3-3 formation, Bajrami takes Lauriente’s place for the black and greens, Ceesay has another chance as a starter after his lightning goal against Atalanta last week.
Lecce (4-3-3)
Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Tuia, Rooster; Wheelchair, Blind, Maleh; Strefezza, Ceesay, Band.
Trainer: Barons.
Sassuolo (4-3-3)
Advice; Zortea, Tressoldi, Erlic, Rogerio; Frattesi, Obiang, Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Bajrami.
Trainer: Dionysis.