Lecce and Sassuolo have announced the formations for tonight’s match. Both teams play with a 4-3-3 formation, Bajrami takes Lauriente’s place for the black and greens, Ceesay has another chance as a starter after his lightning goal against Atalanta last week.

Lecce (4-3-3)

Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Tuia, Rooster; Wheelchair, Blind, Maleh; Strefezza, Ceesay, Band.

Trainer: Barons.

Sassuolo (4-3-3)

Advice; Zortea, Tressoldi, Erlic, Rogerio; Frattesi, Obiang, Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Bajrami.

Trainer: Dionysis.