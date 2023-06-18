Lecco returns to Serie B after 50 years: Foggia also beaten in the second leg

50 years after the last time, Lecco returns to Serie B. It does so after an exciting journey in these playoffs concluded with a double comeback in the final against Foggia. After the victory in Puglia, in the return match the Lombards go down immediately but then, led by captain Lepore, overturn the result by winning 3-1. Start all guest. Leo for Bjarkason, insertion, hooking up and shooting with Melgrati is over. Lecco feels the pinch and risks again in the 11th minute when Schenetti, served by Di Noia, forces Melgrati to make a detour for a corner. The Apulians push and stay in attack, Ogunseye wastes a perfect cross from Bjarkason (28′) with a header from a few steps away.

Foggia starts better, Lecco comes out at a distance

However, the key episode is lurking and is in favor of Lecco: foul by Ogunseye on Bianconi, the Var detects the impropriety and Lepore does not miss the penalty. In the final half, the Apulians collect corners but the bluceleste goal resists. Buso (8′) and Garattoni (10′) try in the second half, the match remains in balance, Beretta fails to score after a shot by Bjarkason countered by Melgrati. Lecco thanks and strikes again: in the 33rd minute Mangni’s shot, Dalmasso rejects badly, scrum resolved in a winning way by Lakti. Foggia also collapses psychologically and in the 43rd minute they also suffer the 3-1 with the usual Lepore – the best in the field for posting -. who with a lob surpasses the goalkeeper dalmasso and then desporita in goal with a header into an empty net. Foggia remains in C, Lecco in B after 50 years.

LECCO (3-5-2): Melgrati 7; Celjak 5.5, Battistini 6 (38′ st Stanga sv), Bianconi 6; Judges 5.5, Zuccon 6, Girelli 5.5 (22′ st Zambataro 6), Galli 6 (19′ st Lakti 7), Lepore 8; Pinzauti 6 (38′ st Tordini sv), Buso 5.5 (22′ st Mangni 6.5). Coach: Foschi 7

FOGGIA (3-5-2): Dalmasso 6; Leo 6.5, Kontek 6.5, Rizzo 6; Garattoni 5.5, Frigerio 6 (29′ st Iacoponi 5.5), Di Noia 6.5 (12′ st Vacca 5.5), Schenetti 6.5, Bjarkason 7; Peralta 5.5 (29′ st Petermann 6), Ogunseye 5 (12′ st Beretta 5.5). Coach: Rossi 6

REFEREE: By Marco of Ciampino 7

RARELY: 4′ pt Bjarkason, 34′ pt Lepore (rig), 33′ st Lakti, 43′ st Lepore.

NOTE: sold out stadium with 5000 attendances, with about 1000 Foggia fans. Coach Delio Rossi was sent off in the 45th minute for protests.

Booked Buso, Frigerio, Beretta, Mangni, Zambataro, Schenetti, Garattoni. Corners 3-9. Recovery: 4′, 8′.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

