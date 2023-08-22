Lecture on mindfulness: How to conquer the fast pace

Three ways to be in the moment

Life literally rushes past us these days. In his talk on mindfulness practice, speaker Michael Okada shows how to acknowledge the impermanence of life and thereby appreciate the present moment more.

Not so long ago, multitasking was still a special talent. Nowadays it is a required soft skill of every human being. Today’s society is characterized by a high tempo and a constant fast pace. “More quickly! Higher! Go on!” is the credo of the modern age. We rush from one appointment to the next, juggling work, family and personal commitments. In this hectic hustle and bustle, we often forget to consciously perceive the present moment and to recognize its uniqueness.

But how can we counteract this and integrate more presence into our everyday lives? The renowned mindfulness trainer Michael Okada offers answers to this question in his inspiring lecture “Mindfulness is the uniqueness of the moment”. He shows you how to learn to actively perceive moments and encounters and to be present to your counterpart.

Lecture on mindfulness: The consequences of the fast pace

“In our fast-paced society, we tend to live in the future or remain stuck in the past. We make plans, worry about the future or brood over past events,” explains the expert on impermanence and presence. However, the present is often lost and with it the only moment that really exists.

Okada illustrates this in his talk on mindfulness with an example:

“Imagine you are sitting in a cafe and drinking a cup of coffee. Instead of feeling the aroma of the coffee, the warmth of the cup in your hands and the taste of the coffee on your tongue, most people are lost in thought, thinking about their to-do list or checking their smartphone.”

In his lecture on mindfulness, Okada continually emphasizes the uniqueness of the moment and the importance of recognizing and appreciating it. But due to the fast pace of our world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to be present here and now. “Distractions and commitments are everywhere, so we always divide our attention into percentages rather than fully devoting ourselves to a moment,” explains the expert on impermanence and presence. Okada sees the solution to this in mindfulness practice.

Fast pace and transience: three tips for more presence

“Mindfulness is not only a technique to be aware of the moment, but also a means to manage stress and promote health. Studies have shown that regular practice can reduce stress, strengthen the immune system and increase general well-being,” explains the expert on impermanence and presence in his lecture on mindfulness.

According to the speaker, there are three steps that build on each other to recognize and appreciate the uniqueness of the moment:

– Conscious focus: Don’t watch TV at dinner, don’t text while talking to friends or family, and don’t let your mind wander to the next appointment in a meeting. Focus on the moment!

– Letting go of thoughts: Worries or grief often make us wander off. However, you cannot change the past and the future is uncertain. Leave it at that and let go of all negative thoughts.

-Notice the moment: When you are present in the here and now and let go of all thoughts of the past and future, you can actively perceive the present. “Believe me, your counterpart will notice the difference,” says Okada.

In his lecture, Okada teaches you the power of mindfulness practice and its effects on your quality of life. With his practical exercises and techniques, you will learn to actively perceive and appreciate moments and their uniqueness again. “By consciously opening ourselves to the present and acknowledging the uniqueness of each moment, we can live a more fulfilling and happier life,” says the expert on impermanence and presence. So declare war on the fast pace of life and learn from Okada how to permanently discard careless habits.

The German-Japanese Michael Okada grew up between two cultures and still lives in the balance between Japan and Germany. He takes advantage of these intercultural opportunities and conveys the best of both cultures in his impressive lectures.

With his company in the IT industry, he uses the structure, diligence and punctuality of the German mentality and couples them with the mindfulness, resilience and presence of Japanese culture. The inspiring keynote speaker conveys this exciting and successful mix in his lectures on the topics of mindfulness, intercultural opportunities and resilience.

