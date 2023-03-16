More than just a visual treat

The Japanese Cherry Blossom is not only beautiful, but also a symbol of values. In his lecture on mindfulness, the German-Japanese speaker Michael Okada talks about why these values ​​are so crucial.

It’s that time again, the cherry blossoms are coming. It marks the high point in the Japanese calendar and heralds the beginning of spring. But the blossoming of the Japanese cherry trees represents far more than just a date on the calendar. In Japan, it is one of the most important symbols of culture and values.

People come together around the world to admire the natural spectacle. “In addition to the beautiful sight, the cherry blossom symbolizes departure and transience,” explains the German-Japanese speaker and mindfulness expert Michael Okada. This event reminded him of the fast pace of our time and the uniqueness of every moment of life.

Lecture on mindfulness: why the cherry blossom is so crucial

“The cherry blossom, called sakura in Japanese, blooms only once a year,” explains the keynote speaker and mindfulness expert. During the flowering peak, the cherry tree radiates pure beauty, but after a few days the flowers wither again. “A symbol of how beautiful life is, but how quickly it can be over,” says Okada.

This shows people that every moment is crucial because nothing is permanent. According to Okada, mindfulness is the keyword here. “It is important that we appreciate every moment and every encounter by going through life mindfully and with presence,” said the German-Japanese speaker. In his lecture “ Mindfulness is the uniqueness of the momenthe talks about the values ​​and mindset that people need in today’s fast-moving world.

Mindfulness Practice: These values ​​are important

“It’s the little things that show that there is a lack of mindfulness in certain situations,” explains the Okada in his lecture on values, adding: “We sit at the dinner table with the family while the television is on. Or we write messages while we are talking to our partner.” These are crucial moments when people are only physically present but mentally somewhere else. And “your counterpart notices that. It’s not a nice feeling,” emphasizes the speaker.

Okada not only explains how to recognize carelessness, but also how to become more mindful in dealing with others. Three points are crucial:

– Values: Our inner attitude sets the course for our behavior. Especially at encounters

values ​​like respect are crucial. Most people don’t lack these values, but they do

sometimes unconsciously recede into the background.

– Presence: Do we consciously feel a sense of respect or duty towards someone or

an encounter, we don’t even dare to write messages on the smartphone

or to watch TV. We are present.

– Mindfulness: Mindful behavior does not come overnight, but it can be trained. 15

Minutes of mindfulness training per day are already sufficient to have the right mindset and the

mental presence to work.

Have you ever been careless? During a conversation with colleagues, family or friends, have you already thought about the next meeting or your plans for the weekend? “In our fast-moving society, this does happen from time to time, but it shouldn’t become a habit,” says the speaker and mindfulness expert. The cherry blossom is an occasion that reminds us how ephemeral life is and how important appreciation and mindfulness are as a result. When you look at the beautiful pale pink colored flowers, you don’t just see the beauty.

The German-Japanese Michael Okada grew up between two cultures and still lives in the balance between Japan and Germany. He takes advantage of these intercultural opportunities and conveys the best of both cultures in his impressive lectures.

With his company in the IT industry, he uses the structure, diligence and punctuality of the German mentality and couples them with the mindfulness, resilience and presence of Japanese culture. The inspiring keynote speaker conveys this exciting and successful mix in his lectures on the topics of mindfulness, intercultural opportunities and resilience.

