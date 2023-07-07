LED: choose the right lighting to protect your eyesight

A good lighting it is essential for your health and for your state of mind. It affects sleep-wake cycles and is able to totally change the atmosphere of a room. It can make you feel safe or be functional for some activities, such as reading for example. Furthermore, if not calibrated in the right intensity it can also be a problem for the eyesight. So let’s see how to safeguard the environment without giving up comfort, and above all, saving.

Choose LED: it costs little and has a high yield and duration

It’s time to shed some light on the news. Leave aside the old incandescent bulbs and switch to LED now: This is a semiconductor device that converts electrical energy into visible light. In the process, the ‘saved’ energy is emitted in the form of light. This new type of lighting allows you to have a high quality colored and white light for internal and external applications. The LED can be integrated into older lamps, without sacrificing design. Plus it’s versatile: the light it emits it adapts to all spacesthanks to the absence of UV rays and the high color rendering.

LED lighting: an advantage for the environment

These light bulbs they gradually discharge, slowly decreasing their initial flow until they run out. The LED, in fact, does not break but decays continuously. THE advantages of this type of lighting are therefore:

of an economic nature, as energy consumption is reduced and bulbs last longer (up to 20 years). The LED, in fact, has a consumption that is about 45% lower than that of energy-saving compact fluorescent bulbs and about 85% lower than the first filament bulbs.

Of an environmental nature because they do not cause light pollution and in addition they are also an extraordinary tool to finally allow us to review an important part of our nature which is the starry sky and the Milky Way, obscured in recent years by old-fashioned light bulbs.

Read the energy label

To choose the most suitable lamp for each room you have to pay pay attention to the packaging.

It is precisely there that the life span of each product in hours and in ignition cycles, which is the number that indicates how many times the light bulb can be turned on and off. Read the energy label: this is where the most important criterion is, namely the energy efficiency class of the bulb, ranging from AA++ (most efficient) to E (least efficient). Also here is the indication of annual energy consumptionwhich assumes, on average, a thousand hours of operation (kWh/1000h).

Not all LEDs are the same: choose the right one

The luce emitted by LED bulbs is not all the same: it is indicated with the terms “hot light” the one closest to yellow, “neutral light” closest to sunlight e “cold light” tending towards blue. Depending on the environment, place the most suitable one. Here’s a guide.

Lighting for the living room

The living room is an area where we spend a lot of time alone or with guests. For this reason it has to be well lit: we can choose one neutral LED light (4000-4500k), the one that reproduces the external tone but not too strong, which creates an intimate environment. The lights (usually you have more light points) must be positioned high enough in order to have visibilityespecially if it is the room where you also have the table where you can dine.

To read or study

For the reading area, choose a lamp so as to be close enough to the light source. The best light in this case is the more hot: LED light bulbs tending towards yellow produce, in fact, less UV rays than white bulbs (cold light), consequently they do not cause eyestrain. This color temperature, in addition to being more relaxing for the eyesimproves mood and facilitates work and study.

For the bedroom

The choice of lighting, in the room, can have its weight, to help you fall asleep. Here it is better to choose soft lightswith a warm tone, verse red-orange reminiscent of the sunsetthe moment in which the body begins to produce the melatoninthe hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Instead, avoid lights that turn towards the color of ice: they remember the dawn, that is the moment in which we should get up by nature. Slightly bluish lights can easily disrupt melatonin secretion, interrupting the physiological sleep process and worsening any insomnia. As a type of light bulb, to promote rest and save energy better to avoid spotlights and artificial lights that are too intense.

Lighting for the terrace

To enjoy good lighting also in the external part of the house there are new solutions: they are the lamps “nomads“, that is to say transportable, which once charged to the internal electrical socket have a fairly long autonomy (it varies according to the model chosen). To save money, in this case, you can choose the lights solar charged: they are positioned indoors near a south-facing window where we are sure there is good lighting, for a powerful recharge.

Where to shop?

The best channel to purchase lighting for your home is large-scale distribution, large-scale retail trade, i.e. supermarkets, where prices are usually lower than in small retailers. Even the home appliance and DIY chains they are definitely convenient.

