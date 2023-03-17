In Hollywood it is already a well-known beauty trend that is now spilling over to us: treatment with an LED mask. It is said to be able to help to firmer, cleaner skin. But how exactly does that work? An expert tells him sternwhat to look out for.

Among other things, it is said to alleviate impurities, pigment disorders and irritations, reduce wrinkles and even strengthen the immune system: light therapy is also a popular method in the beauty sector to counteract skin problems – and now even at home. With a LED Masks you can use the method yourself, which used to be available only in beauty salons. But how exactly does it work? And what should you consider when buying and using such a face mask? dr medical Susanne Steinkraus has a specialist practice for dermatology, aesthetic medicine, laser medicine and cosmetics in Hamburg. She explains that sternwhat you should know about the beauty tool.

How does an LED mask work?



As the name suggests, an LED mask works with LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes), which work in the deeper layers of the skin (up to ten millimeters deep). The masks are usually equipped with over 100 small LED lights. There are different light variants that fight different skin problems with their different light waves.

Light colors and their effect



This is explained by Dr. medical Steinkraus: “Red light (550 to 660 nanometers) is a classic in light therapy and its positive effect has long been clinically confirmed. Red LED light boosts collagen production. Fine lines can be padded out and the formation of new wrinkles can be slowed down. The treatment with red light also stimulates blood circulation and can thus ensure a fresher complexion. No wonder then that Masks with red LEDs are a popular anti-aging tool.”

Blue light (400 to 450 nanometers), on the other hand, can have an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effect, according to the expert. “It can help to reduce blackheads, pimples and oily skin. The blue LEDs can also help to reduce stubborn acne and psoriasis. Incidentally, blue light boosts oxygen production, making the skin appear vital and alive.” Another plus point: “Blue light influences the hormone balance and can thus help with winter depression and sleep disorders. Perfect for the dark season,” explains Dr. medical Suzanne Steinkraus.

Also green light (~ 525 nanometers) promotes skin rejuvenation, as the expert explains. It has a calming and wound-healing effect. “Dark pigment spots can be broken up by treatment with green light. The complexion can become more even over time and look youthfully fresher. Incidentally, green LED light relieves migraines.”

Not all light waves have proven effects



But Steinkraus points out: “While red, blue and green are already well-established acquaintances of light therapy, there are also masks with a larger selection of colours. The However, the promised effects have not yet been provenAccording to some manufacturers, pink/violet light is said to stimulate cell regeneration and renewal and have a detoxifying effect. Yellow light is said to smooth the skin and reduce redness. White light is said to stimulate the metabolism and minimize fine lines.

There is also treatment with a fivefold (or even sevenfold) combined LED light: Such masks are usually equipped with around 150 small diodes that can emit red, blue, green, yellow light and white light, either individually or in combination. There are also face masks that are only intended to intensively combat very specific skin problems, like this Currentbody modelwhich combines red LED light (633 nanometers) with near-infrared (830 nanometers) to achieve better anti-aging results.

You should pay attention to this when using an LED mask



Regular use of an LED mask can make the skin cleaner and the connective tissue firmer. Pigment spots, sun damage and other problems can also be compensated. Steinkraus says about the usage: “Two to three times a week you can use the mask with LED function, for 15 to 20 minutes at a time. Before use, thoroughly cleanse your face of make-up and apply a cooling serum or day cream. This can increase effectiveness. Small safety goggles protect your eyes from the LED rays – you should wear them throughout the treatment.”

The application works best when lying down, if you position yourself relaxed, explains the expert. After use, you can take care of your face as usual. In order to achieve a visible and above all sustainable effect, a consistent and regular use an LED mask is necessary. In addition, you should definitely follow the instructions on the product and do not irradiate the face for longer than recommended. dr medical Susanne Steinkraus also points out that devices for use at home are usually limited in their effectiveness, since the light dosage is significantly weaker than when treated by a specialist. You should never believe any promises, but rather seek advice from a dermatologist first.

Possible dangers when using an LED mask



But can the use of an LED mask also entail dangers? Steinkraus says: “The brightly colored masks may seem a bit strange at first glance and raise concerns – you don’t have to have them, because the masks usually have no UV component and only use specific wavelengths. As a doctor, I only recommend light therapy during pregnancy or if medications are taken that make the skin sensitive to light.”

It is best to discuss the use with the dermatologist beforehand. “The most important thing is that you Protects eyes from the light of the LEDs. As a rule, however, the light therapy devices are designed in such a way that the eyes are spared, eye protection is included in the scope of delivery or you can get one yourself.”

These LED products are available in addition to masks



There are LED masks not only for the face. The procedure can also be used in the neck and neck area, for example, and can help to improve the skin and stimulate collagen production there. For example, Currentbody has one LED mask for neck and décolleté developed that works on the same principle as the face mask. It can also be used preventively to counteract deeper wrinkles and signs of skin aging.

There are also LED products only for the eyes or individual skin areas. Here, too, you should make sure that you protect your eyes properly. In addition, you should always look at the customer reviews and read them carefully. Products should always come with easy-to-understand instructions. Always refer to the manufacturer’s information.

A notice: This article contains general information and cannot replace a visit to a dermatologist.

Sources: “Main thing Miltenberg” / “Skin Styling“

