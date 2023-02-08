On December 29, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl died in the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce of fulminant encephalitis, the probable consequence of an influenza virus. A terrible drama, on which the victim’s family asks for answers. The Lecce Public Prosecutor’s Office will have to assess whether there were professional responsibilities of the doctors in the death.

What happened

The pathology – according to the complaint of the victim’s family reported by the Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia – would not have been recognized by the doctors of the Gallipoli hospital, where the girl was initially taken on the evening of 26 December with a fever of 41. The parents of little Ludovica Puce, assisted by the lawyer Alessandro Greco, are convinced that there have been shortcomings in the first aid that took place at the Gallipoli hospital where precious time would have been lost and where the little girl would not have been diagnosed with “nothing serious”.

The complaint

According to the complaint, the little girl was left for an hour and a half on a bed without treatment and in a state of unconsciousness. Only after the insistence of her parents, she would be transferred to Fazzi in Lecce in green code, with an ambulance without a doctor. Upon arrival at the hospital in Lecce, the little girl was immediately examined, given the red code, subjected to tests and CAT scans and intubated. On December 29, her death.

