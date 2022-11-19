The former leader of the League, Umberto Bossi, was hospitalized after an illness that struck him at his home in Gemonio, in the province of Varese. Doctors recommended hospitalization to the 81-year-old founder of the League given his precarious health conditions. At the elections of 25 September Bossi initially seemed to have been excluded for the first time in 35 years, to then instead be elected to the Chamber as a deputy.

Umberto Bossi launched the “Comitato del Nord” on November 27 in Giovenzano

Umberto Bossi yesterday he had chosen the province of Pavia on 27 November next at the castle of Giovenzano for his first public outing with the Northern Committee he wanted and launched last October. “After the internal controversy linked to the use of the symbol and the methods of joining the group that wants to relaunch the themes of the League of origins while remaining in the Salvini Premier – reported “La Nuova Padania” online – it is an opportunity to understand the reasons of the Senatur while Salvini takes care to announce that thanks to the bridge over the Strait he will build the Palermo-Berlin”.

“An axis from South to North – added the press release – beyond the Alps, to Angela Merkel’s home! Perhaps, it would be simpler to carry out the unfinished works in the already European territory of the country from North to North, but with infrastructures that stifle the growth of a GDP that supports the rest of Italy. A thought that is too ‘older League’?”.

The ‘Lega per Salvini premier’ had warned the Bossians against using the symbol

In the aftermath of the elections of 25 September, the rift between Bossi’s are and Salvini’s had sharpened. A formal notice had been filed by the ‘Lega per Salvini premier’ to the Northern committee promoted by Umberto Bossi. In the deed, presented by the administrator and treasurer Giulio Centemerothe committee was asked to “stop” the promotion among its members and the use of party symbols.