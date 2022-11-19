Home Health Lega, Umberto Bossi hospitalized after an illness
Health

Lega, Umberto Bossi hospitalized after an illness

by admin
Lega, Umberto Bossi hospitalized after an illness

The former leader of the League, Umberto Bossi, was hospitalized after an illness that struck him at his home in Gemonio, in the province of Varese. Doctors recommended hospitalization to the 81-year-old founder of the League given his precarious health conditions. At the elections of 25 September Bossi initially seemed to have been excluded for the first time in 35 years, to then instead be elected to the Chamber as a deputy.

Maneuver: bills, taxes, aid. Measures

Umberto Bossi launched the “Comitato del Nord” on November 27 in Giovenzano

Umberto Bossi yesterday he had chosen the province of Pavia on 27 November next at the castle of Giovenzano for his first public outing with the Northern Committee he wanted and launched last October. “After the internal controversy linked to the use of the symbol and the methods of joining the group that wants to relaunch the themes of the League of origins while remaining in the Salvini Premier – reported “La Nuova Padania” online – it is an opportunity to understand the reasons of the Senatur while Salvini takes care to announce that thanks to the bridge over the Strait he will build the Palermo-Berlin”.

Regional elections 2023: Lazio and Lombardy at the polls

“An axis from South to North – added the press release – beyond the Alps, to Angela Merkel’s home! Perhaps, it would be simpler to carry out the unfinished works in the already European territory of the country from North to North, but with infrastructures that stifle the growth of a GDP that supports the rest of Italy. A thought that is too ‘older League’?”.

See also  Do you supply electricity to the grid? Tesla pays you

The ‘Lega per Salvini premier’ had warned the Bossians against using the symbol

In the aftermath of the elections of 25 September, the rift between Bossi’s are and Salvini’s had sharpened. A formal notice had been filed by the ‘Lega per Salvini premier’ to the Northern committee promoted by Umberto Bossi. In the deed, presented by the administrator and treasurer Giulio Centemerothe committee was asked to “stop” the promotion among its members and the use of party symbols.

You may also like

in which order to tackle the gyms

The Pope to Doctors with Africa (CUAMM): “It’s...

‘At the Copernicus in Udine, experimentation against the...

Yes or no to vaccines: how much cultural...

I’m a dentist and I’ll explain why you...

Diabetes: These are the top 3 spices for...

Still fresh eggs contaminated with salmonella: brand and...

Letters 2.0: “The sanitary conditions in which the...

Alzheimer’s: the two drinks that protect the brain

Approved the call for the training course in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy