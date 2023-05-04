Legal, ‘Bolsonaro did not have access to the Covid certificate’ – Focus Vaccini

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRASILIA, MAY 04 – One of Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyers said that the former Brazilian president did not have access to the certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 before traveling to the United States on December 30.



“Let’s specify: the president has never had access to it, he has never known the password, he has never entered the government site. There was no request to download the vaccination certificate,” said lawyer Fabio Wajngarten.



Yesterday the federal police searched the residence of the former right-wing leader in Brasilia, as part of an operation authorized by Supreme Court judge (Stf), Alexandre de Moraes, during which a former Bolsonaro aide was arrested, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa.



According to the federal police, Bolsonaro’s vaccination record was forged to enter the United States, where he remained for 3 months.



“No certificate is required for the president of the republic. For countries where the vaccine is required, the president took the test before the trip or refused the invitation,” Wajngarten specified. (HANDLE).

