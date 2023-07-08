Home » Legal Medicine Statement Regarding Alleged Necropsy Photos of Vega Clan Members
Health

Legal Medicine Statement Regarding Alleged Necropsy Photos of Vega Clan Members

by admin
Legal Medicine Statement Regarding Alleged Necropsy Photos of Vega Clan Members

Title: Investigation Clarifies Alleged Photos of Deceased Vega Clan Members

A week ago, three members of the Vega clan were tragically killed in a hitman raid at the North Frontier residential complex in the Villa Campestre neighborhood of Puerto Colombia. The incident occurred as the victims were socializing outside their residence.

In response to the circulation of photographs showing the necropsy procedures of the deceased relatives, Meili Daza Curvelo, the mother of Ray de Jesús and Ronald Vega Daza and wife of Rafael Vega Cuello, filed a formal complaint with Legal Medicine. She expressed her frustration and regarded the images as a lack of respect and privacy for her family.

The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences has since clarified that the circulating images “do not correspond to any forensic practice carried out at the entity’s facilities in Barranquilla.” The institute has contacted the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to meet with the victims’ relatives and address their concerns.

Furthermore, Legal Medicine stated that they provided an explanation of their institutional procedures and arranged a tour of their facilities to verify the claims made by the participants. After the visit, the relatives apologized and mentioned their intention to release a clarifying statement.

Meili Daza Curvelo expressed her dissatisfaction in an audio message sent to the sectional director of Legal Medicine in Atlántico. She accused the director of not preventing the leak of the photos and criticized the level of corruption in Barranquilla. Daza threatened to file complaints with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office.

See also  AI predicts Parkinson's before symptoms appear with 96% accuracy

In a separate development, three members of the ‘Los Costeños’ gang were apprehended following the release of a video in which they claimed responsibility for the Vega clan massacre. Ray José Gómez Cantillo, alias El Ray, Yeison Cañas Flórez, alias Galleta, and Elder Joel Daza Pérez, also known as ‘Bebo,’ were identified through the video found on one of their cell phones. The video captured them without hoods, brandishing firearms.

The investigation into the Vega clan massacre continues, and it remains to be seen what consequences will be faced by those responsible for the circulation of the alleged photos and the arrest of the gang members claiming responsibility.

Note: The article is based on the provided content and should be fact-checked and edited before being published.

You may also like

Why Can’t I Lose Weight? Common Ailments that...

Lanzoni Srl / Ministry of Health

Julian Zietlow: How the fitness influencer crashed

Defeat Heartburn: Effective Remedies and Tips for a...

they all come out by now

Those who legalize cannabis must strengthen prevention –...

A biobank with 5 million samples for research...

Get Fit and Glow with the Fluo Run:...

EU commission approves new drug for cardiomyopathy –...

Language Barriers and Healthcare Needs: Insights from Aflac’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy