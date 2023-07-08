Legal Medicine Statement Regarding Alleged Necropsy Photos of Vega Clan Members

Title: Investigation Clarifies Alleged Photos of Deceased Vega Clan Members

A week ago, three members of the Vega clan were tragically killed in a hitman raid at the North Frontier residential complex in the Villa Campestre neighborhood of Puerto Colombia. The incident occurred as the victims were socializing outside their residence.

In response to the circulation of photographs showing the necropsy procedures of the deceased relatives, Meili Daza Curvelo, the mother of Ray de Jesús and Ronald Vega Daza and wife of Rafael Vega Cuello, filed a formal complaint with Legal Medicine. She expressed her frustration and regarded the images as a lack of respect and privacy for her family.

The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences has since clarified that the circulating images “do not correspond to any forensic practice carried out at the entity’s facilities in Barranquilla.” The institute has contacted the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to meet with the victims’ relatives and address their concerns.

Furthermore, Legal Medicine stated that they provided an explanation of their institutional procedures and arranged a tour of their facilities to verify the claims made by the participants. After the visit, the relatives apologized and mentioned their intention to release a clarifying statement.

Meili Daza Curvelo expressed her dissatisfaction in an audio message sent to the sectional director of Legal Medicine in Atlántico. She accused the director of not preventing the leak of the photos and criticized the level of corruption in Barranquilla. Daza threatened to file complaints with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office.

In a separate development, three members of the ‘Los Costeños’ gang were apprehended following the release of a video in which they claimed responsibility for the Vega clan massacre. Ray José Gómez Cantillo, alias El Ray, Yeison Cañas Flórez, alias Galleta, and Elder Joel Daza Pérez, also known as ‘Bebo,’ were identified through the video found on one of their cell phones. The video captured them without hoods, brandishing firearms.

The investigation into the Vega clan massacre continues, and it remains to be seen what consequences will be faced by those responsible for the circulation of the alleged photos and the arrest of the gang members claiming responsibility.

