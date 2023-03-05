The new sport promotion project started with the half marathon. Every major sporting event will have its legends chosen from among the participants. On the 21 km tutors Rosolino and Lo Cicero.

Walk, run, bike, horse, skate, water or field everyone can be enlisted for a day in the Legend of Sport and Health team. The 48th edition of the Roma Ostia Half Marathon (Km 21.097) which took place on Sunday 5 March was the occasion for the debut of the format designed specifically to promote grassroots sporting activity, at any age and in any area.

Sport e Salute was present with a new sport promotion campaign. The two Legends of the Sport and Salute team, the Olympic champion Massimiliano Rosolino, already in training for the London Marathon, and the rugby champion Andrea Lo Cicero, have “started” the path from “Legend for a day” four athletes: Ilaria Palone, Settimio Perugia, Andrea Augimeri and the nonagenarian Antonio Rao.

The 4 chosen ones, of different ages and backgrounds, ran together with Rosolino and Lo Cicero, who, like outsiders, crossed the finish line one after the other. Sydney 2000 gold closed at 1.39.14.

The selected profiles reflect the soul of the company which since 2019 has been actively engaged in the dissemination of sporting practice, as a social, health and economic good throughout the national territory. In this first edition, the choice involved amateur runners, young and old, and a disabled athlete, each of them has extensive activity over the 21 km behind them. The entire race, with contributions made directly from the race by the Legends themselves, owners and for a day, was documented by the Sport and Salute social networks.