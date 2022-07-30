Home Health “Legend of Heroes Li Zhi’s Trail” appeared on Steam a few days ago, and a gentleman’s mod has appeared | 4Gamers
"Legend of Heroes Li Zhi's Trail" appeared on Steam a few days ago, and a gentleman's mod has appeared | 4Gamers

“Legend of Heroes Li Zhi’s Trail” appeared on Steam a few days ago, and a gentleman’s mod has appeared | 4Gamers

The Japanese-style RPG series “Legend of Heroes Li’s Trail” launched by Nihon Falcom in September last year was officially launched on Steam and PS5 platforms this week. Of course, once the game comes to the PC field, it is natural that gentlemen will pay attention to nude mods.

Just after the release of “Legend of Li” on the 28th, discussions about modules began to appear on the Loverslab forum one after another. In less than a day, the modders have successfully made the king’s new clothes module, leaving the heroine Yanias naked. , and the development of this work has been changed from the PhyreEngine Engine of “The Trail of Creation” to the Source Engine development, and the texture of the character module seems to be improved to a higher level.

However, compared with other popular masterpieces, the modding community of “Track” has had discussions that some mod creators gave up production because of the small number of gamers.

In any case, for masterpieces such as “Evil Castle” and “Final Fantasy”, any game on the PC side is almost inevitably a gentleman’s modding, and it has also become another aspect of the technical display of the modding community.

As for the mods of “Legend of Heroes”, interested gentlemen can go to the Loverslab forum to study. It should be emphasized again that most game developers do not encourage players to use third-party mods, and unofficial mod files are still used. It should be noted that it is best used offline, and players also have to bear the risk of computer self-security.

