Legionella Outbreak in ATS Val Padana: 20 Cases Reported So Far This Year

Title: Legionella Virus Cases Rise in ATS Val Padana, Urging Maintenance and Vigilance

The ATS Val Padana in Italy has reported a concerning rise in cases of legionella virus infection, with 20 cases already reported since the beginning of the year. Of these cases, 10 were reported in the province of Cremona, and the same number in the province of Mantua. The infections have occurred in centers of the province, but not in the major cities.

Last year, the Hygiene and Public Health Structure of ATS Val Padana intervened in a total of 53 cases, with 21 cases reported in the Cremona area. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but authorities remain vigilant as summer approaches to monitor the situation closely.

According to Enea Antoniazzi, Director of the Hygiene and Public Health Structure Environment of ATS Val Padana, the most frequently implicated bacterium is serotype 1 Legionella pneumophila. These bacteria multiply in aquatic environments between 20 and 50 degrees Celsius. Contracted via the respiratory tract, the bacteria can be inhaled through aerosols generated by the spray of water from taps or showers. Antoniazzi explains, “The smaller the droplets, the more dangerous they are because they can reach the lower respiratory tract very easily.”

In most cases, legionellosis, the infection caused by Legionella, does not present with specific symptoms. However, in more vulnerable individuals, it can cause feverish states and potentially serious lung infections, particularly if the person already has existing health conditions. Antoniazzi advises those at risk, such as individuals with chronic pathologies or compromised immune systems, to pay close attention to breathing difficulties and fever and seek medical attention promptly.

Legionella can be found in various places, including seldom used pipes with low water flow, internal surfaces of pipes and gaskets, limestone and rust in pipes, aerators of showers, tubs, whirlpool tubs, and taps, water systems with irrigation pipes for gardens, and air conditioning systems.

To combat the spread of Legionella, several preventive measures can be taken. Keeping showers, shower diffusers, and tap aerators clean and free from encrustations is essential, as well as replacing them if necessary. Additionally, the temperature of domestic hot water should be maintained above 50°C and cold water below 20°C. Running water from taps and showers that are not often used for at least 5 minutes is also recommended. Aerosol therapy devices should be washed after each use with sterile water and thoroughly dried.

Other preventative measures suggested include avoiding leaving garden irrigation systems exposed to the sun and full of water, as well as collecting rainwater for gardening purposes. In the case of new buildings or renovations, it is advised to avoid constructing water networks with pipes where water can easily stagnate.

Antoniazzi emphasizes that Legionella infections are not transmitted from person to person or by drinking contaminated water from taps. Drinking water from taps is safe, and there is no contraindication to swimming in pools, as long as they are equipped with a specific water disinfection system and undergo regular maintenance and monitoring operations.

