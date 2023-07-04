Legionella pneumonia record in 2021, 10,700 cases in the EU – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 04 – With over 10,700 reported cases and 704 deaths, legionellosis, a serious form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacterium, “recorded a significant increase” in 2021 within the European Union and the Economic Area European. This is indicated by the latest report from the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



In 2021, the European Economic Area recorded the highest annual notification rate with 2.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 4 countries accounted for 75% of all reported cases: Italy, France, Spain and Germany. Men over 65 were the most affected group, with a rate of 8.9 cases per 100,000 population. There were also 895 cases of travel-associated infections in 2021, representing +38% of cases compared to 2020, an increase also possibly associated with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.



“The cause of the increase in the notification rate observed in Europe remains unknown,” it reads. Factors that may explain this also include an aging European population becoming more at risk and the maintenance of water systems used in buildings. Also weighing are climate changes that can have an impact, both on the presence of legionella in the environment and on exposure to aerosols containing the bacteria. “Given the relatively high mortality rate it is crucial that public health authorities remain vigilant in detecting clusters and outbreaks through surveillance,” warns the ECDC.



Legionella pneumophila is found in soil and water but proliferates a lot inside condensers, humidifier conditioners, decorative fountains, whirlpool tubs, showers.



The favorable conditions are stagnant water and temperatures between 25 and 42 degrees. Regular checks and cleaning measures of water systems can prevent cases in tourist facilities, hospitals or other settings. Among the recommendations, ensure adequate water circulation in the water systems, regularly disinfect the filters and pipes of the air conditioning systems. (HANDLE).



