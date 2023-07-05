Legionellosis: A Growing Concern in the Summer Months

Title: Legionellosis Cases on the Rise in Cremona during Summer Months

Subtitle: Health Officials Highlight Disease Risks and Precautions

Cremona, [Insert Location] – Legionellosis, an emerging infectious disease of bacterial origin, has seen a surge in cases in the province of Cremona, with 21 cases recorded in 2022 and an additional 10 cases in the first months of 2023. Health experts are urging residents to be cautious as the incidence of this disease tends to increase during the summer months.

Legionellosis is caused by the Legionella bacterium, with the species Legionella pneumophila serotype 1 being most commonly implicated. The bacteria thrive in aquatic environments with temperatures between 20 and 50 degrees Celsius. Enea Antoniazzi, Director of the Hygiene and Public Health Structure at Ats Val Padana, explains that Legionellosis is usually contracted through the respiratory tract by inhaling or microaspirating aerosols containing the Legionella bacterium. Aerosols are tiny drops generated by the spray of water from taps or showers, as well as the impact of water on solid surfaces. Smaller droplets are particularly dangerous as they can easily reach the lower respiratory tract.

In most cases, Legionella infection may not cause noticeable symptoms. However, individuals with pre-existing chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic lung disease, and heart disease, as well as those with compromised immune systems due to cancer or ongoing infectious diseases, are at higher risk. For these vulnerable individuals, Legionellosis can lead to feverish states and potentially serious lung infections, including pneumonia. It is crucial for such individuals to seek medical attention as soon as possible if they experience breathing difficulties or fever.

It is important to clarify that Legionellosis is not transmitted from person to person, nor is it contracted by drinking possibly contaminated water. Enea Antoniazzi reassures the public that there are no concerns regarding the safety of tap water. Public swimming pools are also considered safe, as long as they adhere to proper water disinfection systems. However, pool managers are required to conduct regular maintenance and monitor the water and water-sanitary systems to ensure safety.

As temperatures rise and more individuals spend time in environments that can foster the growth of Legionella bacteria, health officials strongly advise the public, especially those in high-risk categories, to take precautions. This includes regular hand hygiene, avoiding inhaling aerosols from sources such as heavily humidified environments, frequently cleaning and disinfecting showerheads, and promptly seeking medical advice if symptoms suggestive of Legionellosis occur.

By following these guidelines and staying vigilant, individuals can reduce the risk of Legionellosis and ensure a safer, healthier summer.

