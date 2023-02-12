About the vaccines for Covid19 there was certainly no lack of controversy and certainly still today we are witnessing various debates. Most of the discussions, however, center on the green pass, perceived as an indirect vaccination obligation, and on its presumed unconstitutionality. To date, the Constitutional Court has certainly put an end to all these doubts, with three rulings in favor of the legitimacy of compulsory vaccination on the subject of Covid19.

Legitimate Covid19 vaccination obligation for the Constitutional Court

Very often the arguments against the obligation of vaccines against Covid19 have in fact focused on the alleged contrast with the latter and the Constitution. In particular, Article 32 has often been cited, especially with regard to the sentence stating that no one can be forced to undergo medical treatment. In reality, article 32 contains a fundamental clarification, namely the fact that the obligation to receive medical treatment is possible for legal provision. The only limit beyond the law, which naturally protects primary interests, is that of respect for the human person. However, the debate has rarely focused on this last point, while more often the consideration of the second part of the article has been omitted.

Whether it is ignorance, misinterpretation or a deliberate omission is irrelevant. What is certain is that since February 9 the Constitutional Court has ruled confirming the legitimacy of the vaccination obligation. To do this, all the relevant points have been investigated, including the risk factor for vaccine administration. Here’s what the reasons are.

The reasons for the legitimacy of the vaccination obligation according to the Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court has analyzed the legitimacy of the vaccination obligation for Covid by verifying compliance with the requirements of the law. In fact, the latter allows compulsory vaccination only if:

The treatment is aimed at improving the state of health of the vaccinated person and of the others.

A negative impact on the state of health of the vaccinated subject is not expected, except for the normal consequences in health care interventions, characterized by little entity and temporariness and therefore considered tolerable.

The payment of a fair amount is envisaged in favor of the injured party.

With regard to vaccines for Covid, the jurists have demonstrated conflicting opinions with respect to compliance with the legal requirements. For the moment, however, it is necessary to abide by the interpretation of the Constitutional Court, according to which the risk of an adverse event occurring does not automatically indicate illegitimacy, provided that a indemnity adequate in favor of the injured party. It is, in fact, an extension with respect to the ordinary rule, motivated and justified by the Court according to precise criteria.

In detail, the Constitutional Court stated that in some cases the risk of an adverse event occurring is not entirely avoidable and in these situations individual and collective interests come into conflict. The first impression is therefore that the Court has raised thecollective intereststating that it is possible to sacrifice the individual, provided that the latter receives compensation.

In reality, however, the motivations of the Constitutional Court were clearly outlined, albeit in this sense, on the basis of the specific situation identified. In detail, the Court considered that the risk with regard to vaccines against Covid19 can simply be predicted in the abstract, given that the statistical surveys do not allow predicting potentially damaged subjects.

The outcome of the sentences has made several jurists turn up their noses, who since 9 February have shared various conflicting opinions with respect to the sacrifice of the individual to which, at least in appearance, the Constitutional Court invites. The latter, however, cited the tragic choices to which the law must submit, emphasizing the delicacy and complexity of the situation.