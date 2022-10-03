Home Health Legumes, how to eat them to avoid belly bloating
Legumes, how to eat them to avoid belly bloating



Legumes, rich in numerous properties, are essential nutritional elements to be introduced into the diet. However, there is a contraindication: how to eat them while avoiding abdominal bloating

They are valuable for health, contain numerous essential properties and are rich in nutritional values. Source proteins and at the same time of carbohydrates, legumes differ from any other naturally occurring ingredient. Low in fat but with a powerful concentrate of fibre, are also valuable within a weight loss diet. The high energy intake against the low calorie intake makes them irreplaceable in nutrition, which through their consumption also benefits from the ferro.

However they do have one contraindication unpleasant, which almost always creates discomfort after a meal: abdominal bloating and meteorism. Due to the high nutritional intake of legumes and the unmistakable taste in some recipes, giving them up for this reason alone would be a shame. Is there a way to consume them without experiencing such discomfort? The answer is yes and the solution much simpler than expected.

Legumes and abdominal bloating: how to solve the dilemma

Legumes swelling
Legumes (Pexels)

A panacea for health, legumes are rich in numerous essential properties for the body. High in fibreprove to be an excellent source of proteins, but also “good” carbohydrates. The presence of iron makes this vegetable product particularly energetic, as well as vitamins belonging to group B, calcium and zinc. I’m antioxidantstherefore perfect for counteracting the harmful effects of free radicals, but also boast a not insignificant detail that makes them ideal in a slimming diet.

Free of fat and cholesterol, their nutritional versus caloric intake confirms legumes as precious and irreplaceable ingredients in the diet. There are numerous tasty dishes that require their use, enhancing their taste and consistency in traditional dishes of Mediterranean cuisine. However, they have a contraindication derived precisely from the high fiber content they highlighted.

This is the abdominal bloating, often resulting from a meal based on legumes, symptoms considered by many to be inevitable. In reality there is a solution and it is much simpler than you can imagine, starting from the first aspect. The consumption of canned legumes for example it would have more of these effects, due to preservatives, additives and salt present in them.

Therefore, the consumption of dried legumes is preferable, to be left in soak for 12 hours. Afterwards you need to rinse them and change the water for one long cooking, which will increase their digestibility. If even this solution does not prove to be sufficient, there are other useful options: the first is the use of shelled legumestherefore deprived of the peel, cause of intestinal discomfort, but also blend legumes through a vegetable mill can significantly help their digestibility.

