Leipzig Manchester City 1-1, goals and highlights. Guardiola equal in the first leg of the round of 16

Ends 1-1 at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. At the start Dias tries, Mahrez unlocks it and exploits Schlager’s mistake. Dangerous Grealish and Werner, wasted the newcomer Henrichs. Ederson saves from André Silva and Szoboszlai, but misses the exit on Gvardiol’s equalizer. Blaswich denies Gundogan the goal. Return to the Etihad on 14 March

