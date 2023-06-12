Lemon diet, rapid weight loss but with contraindications: to be done for 3 or 7 days

If you are looking for a quick way to lose weight, you could try the lemon diet. Be careful, though: prolonging it over time is harmful.

Summer is very close to officially kicking off, and if you’re worried about excess pounds, you’re most likely looking for a diet that will make you lose weight as quickly as possible. Of course, this is not the right approach to losing weight: it has been known for decades that healthy, effective and lasting weight loss is achieved only by following a balanced diet combined with regular movement.

However, in particularly urgent cases, an exception to the rule can be made by adopting somewhat drastic methods which undoubtedly give instantaneous results, but which absolutely must not be prolonged over time. It is the case of lemon dietconceived in the 40s by the naturopath Stanley Burroughs and then reworked in a more modern era by Dr. Martine Andrè, which promises to lose 2 to 4 kg in a week.

Lemon diet: how it works, what it involves and what the risks are

More than a real diet, that of lemon can be considered a regime detox, which thanks to the many properties of the well-known citrus fruit, ensures purification of the organism, better digestion and fights water retention. As you can easily guess, everything revolves around hiring a lemon drink to drink during the day which will replace the various meals.

To prepare the drink you need:

the juice of half a lemon

3 dl of filtered water

1 pinch of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Just mix all the ingredients and the drink will be ready to consume by dividing it into several glasses a day: minimum 6, maximum 12. It should always be consumed fresh and never heated. If you want to follow the instructions to the letter, you should also take a laxative in the morning and one in the evening. Since it is a highly unbalanced food style, in which almost all essential nutrients are missing, it goes without saying that prolonging these habits for more than a week can have very serious consequences on your health.

Once the program is finished, it is recommended start eating a little at a time, starting with an orange juice, then moving on to broth and soups on the second day and only on the third day consuming fruit and vegetables. Meanwhile, it is important to always drink plenty of water.

Soft version lemon diet: which foods are allowed

If you don’t want to be so drastic and follow a less orthodox lemon diet, it is possible to consume some foods (in moderate portions and cooked in a light way) provided you drink the drink every morning as soon as you wake up, in the evening and before each meal. Let’s see what foods you can eat:

wholemeal bread and pasta

vegetables (especially carrots, celery and fennel)

White meat

pesce

fresh fruit

dried fruit

yogurt macro

fresh cheeses

legumes

avena

EVO oil, lemon and ginger as condiments

An idea could be to strictly follow the diet for the first 3 days and then continue for another 7 days, also introducing the foods listed above. If you suffer from particular pathologies, we recommend that you consult your doctor before taking any type of initiative.