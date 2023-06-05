Lemon marmalade, prepare it and your relatives will always ask you for it: seeing is believing

Have you ever tasted lemon marmalade? A different taste that will surely win you over, try making it at home.

The jam it is a food that is generally obtained from fruit boiled with sugar and water. In reality what we usually eat is jam. What is the difference?

According to the current EEC regulations, we can only call jam that produced by citrus fruits, everything else is jam. O composed.

The latter then has less sugar since it has more fruit and uses only those derived from it without any other additions. To be considered Extra then, the fruit must exceed 45% in the composition.

And among all the jams that you will surely have tasted, of strawberries, apricots, cherries, plums, have you ever tried lemon marmalade?

Lemon marmalade: how to prepare it

Perfect for breakfast spread on a slice of wholemeal bread or biscuits, topped with a thin layer of butter, the jam of lemons it will give you the right boost to start the day. Without going overboard, of course. As we know, lemon carries out an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory action, stimulates the metabolism and purifies the liver of toxins. Many properties that make it a friend of our health.

How to prepare it? Wash a kilo of lemons and cut them into thin slices, leaving the seeds. Transfer the slices to a large bowl and cover with water, close with plastic wrap and leave to rest at room temperature for 24 hours, rinse, change the water and leave to rest for another 24 hours. Now you are ready to prepare the lemon marmalade.

Cooking

The rest of the lemon slices is essential since this way they lose their sour taste. Now transfer after rinsing back into a pot, cover with water and boil, drain and keep a part of the water, about 350 g. Put everything back in the pot with 500 g of sugar and boil, stirring for at least 30 minutes. Now look at the slices, they will be soft and flaky but they are fine so do not continue boiling for more than 40 minutes, in fact it will continue to thicken as it cools.

Remove the seeds by passing the mixture through a vegetable mill in order to have the right, more uniform consistency. Transfer to jars previously sterilized, this dose will be enough for 3 jars of about 250 g, and fill them up to 1-2 centimeters from the edge, put a disc of greaseproof paper and close the jars. Turn them upside down by placing them on a cold surface and letting them cool to create a sort of vacuum. The homemade lemon marmalade will keep for about 5 months and once opened it must be kept in the fridge and consumed within a week.

