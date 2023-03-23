The Hadids do it, Kourtney Kardashian does it and our export hit Anja Leuenberger has long since publicly acknowledged this: Anyone who is self-respecting and their model body washes down tons of water with a good squeeze of lemon in the morning. This is not only funny, but obviously also quite beautiful. The yellow fruit can do so much more than just tune our water. We share five reasons why lemon is our holy – and inexpensive – grail of beauty.

1. It strengthens the nails

Olive oil and lemon juice – that’s the miracle formula for beautiful nails. A mixture of the two natural products, which is applied to the nail with a cotton pad, tackles discolouration and helps brittle nails to regain their strength. Expensive drugstore products? You can save now.

2. She goes after pimples

Lemons contain – who would have guessed it – a lot of fruit acid. Used in bulk, it can actually be an effective remedy for pimples and blackheads. Important: apply exclusively to budding specimens and only selectively (preferably with a cotton swab) so as not to over-irritate the skin. Since citric acid also makes our complexion more susceptible to UV radiation, it is recommended to use it in the evening. If you pay attention to this, you can save yourself Clearasil in the future – and you know exactly which agents are on your skin.

3. It makes our skin beautiful

Whether scars, pigment spots or simply tired skin: Lemon juice is ideal for an in-between complexion treatment thanks to its brightening, clarifying effect. If you have sensitive skin, rub your face with half a lemon. More sensitive types use a cotton pad soaked in lemon juice. Then rinse with cold water and care as usual. But beware – attentive readers will already know: it is best to save the fruit cure for the evening so as not to unnecessarily stress the skin with sun exposure.

4. It helps with self-tanning mistakes

The UV-free option for a summer complexion is good for the skin, but also leaves unsightly spots on elbows, knees or wrists. Half a lemon solves the problem: simply rub it on the discolored area until it becomes lighter – and breathe a sigh of relief.

5. She makes our hair summer-ready

Your blonde mane is longing for a few highlights for the summer, but a visit to the hairdresser is not in your budget right now? Lemon water replaces the blonde spray for a fraction of the budget: Simply mix the juice of one fruit with 250ml water and pour into a spray bottle – voilà. Due to the lack of chemistry in the mixture, it needs sunlight to activate the brightening effect. So if you were still looking for a good reason for a relaxing day in the pool: you’re welcome.