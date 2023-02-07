news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 FEB – From 1 to 15 March, the seventh edition of ‘Lemons for research’ is back in Italian supermarkets, the project created thanks to the collaboration between the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and Citrus l’Orto Italiano to finance the work of doctors and researchers who dedicate their lives to scientific research on cancer.



The Sicilian lemons primofiore variety, so called because they are obtained from the first flowering of the plants, will be sold in special 500 gram nets in supermarkets, hypermarkets and discount stores participating in the initiative. For each retina, sold at a cost of 2 euros, 40 cents will be donated to the Veronesi Foundation to finance excellent male and female researchers: in previous editions, this virtuous example of collaboration made it possible to finance the annual work of 38 male and female researchers.



“Fondazione Veronesi – explains the general manager Monica Ramaioli – has been supporting excellent scientific research for the prevention and treatment of cancer for over 20 years and, precisely for this reason, we are funding an increasing number of scientists capable of thinking and acting at the same time as researchers and as clinicians, committed to finding immediate and increasingly effective treatment solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s patients”.



“The interest in the project increases year by year and translates into the involvement of an ever-increasing number of sensitive and precious points of sale for the success of the fundraising”, says Marianna Palella, CEO and Founder of Citrus l’Orto Italian, which for years has been committed to enhancing Italian fruit and vegetables through ethical and respectful of the environment and workers.



“Once again this year with great enthusiasm – concludes Marco Bianchi, food mentor and testimonial of the initiative – I have decided to renew my closeness to this important project, which will allow us to finance numerous researchers who work daily to improve the health of all of us “. (HANDLE).

