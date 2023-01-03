Home Health Lentils, how many to eat a day to be good for the heart and memory
Lentils, how many to eat a day to be good for the heart and memory

Lentils, how many to eat a day to be good for the heart and memory

Lentils are good for the heart and memory but you shouldn’t overdo it in eating them. The guidelines recommended by SINU (Italian Society of Human Nutrition) recommend a portion of 50 g if dry and 150 g if already cooked 3-4 times a week. The weight is very personal because it depends on your lifestyle.

Are lentils good for the heart?

They are rich in protein and contain no fat. For this reason they are perfect to be included in foods for heart. They contain iron which decreases bad cholesterol, potassium which reduces blood pressure and phosphorus which favors the proper functioning of the heart muscle. Among the foods that are good for the heart, there are also beans, peas, chickpeas, broad beans and lupins. Fresh fruit is also very suitable because it contains various vitamins A, B1, B2, B3 and C which protect the heart and arteries. You should also take oranges, citrus fruits, mangoes, kiwis.

Are lentils good for memory?

They have a high iron content which is an important mineral salt for carrying oxygen throughout the body and especially in the brain. They also provide vitamin B1 (thiamine) which promotes concentration and memory. Beware of foods rich in fats such as red meat and fried foods and all foods with a high glycemic index based on refined flours because they alternate the brain pathways linked to memory and learning. In particular, they harm the neurons of the hippocampus and those of the prefrontal cortex. Stress can also interfere with a good memory.

Who shouldn’t eat lentils?

Lentils contain many purines which bring harm to those affected by gotta o uremia. Attention must also be paid to those with intestinal problems. Lentils, in fact, can generate reactions such as meteorism, digestive difficulties, aerophagia and dysentery. All the fault of their peel whose fibers are not easily digested by the intestine. Lentils should not be taken in abandonment in the evening by those suffering from reflux. In this case, in fact, there is a risk of slowing down gastric emptying. A very abundant evening meal of fibers such as those found in lentils could therefore also favor reflux.

When to eat lentils?

A widespread tradition in Italy is to eat lentils on New Year’s Eve. In Roman times, a plate of lentils was eaten on the first day of the year as a wish for greater wealth. A saying goes: “Whoever eats lentils on the first day of the year will be rich all year round”.

