LEONE

Via Mercurio from the opposition and, from next week, also Saturn (and this is front page news!). Dear Leone, within the next two months get ready to drop an important trump card. This means that any initiative or work response you want to implement/obtain, it is good to move it already in these days. To support you there is a certain pragmatic spirit in business, which in some ways is pushing you to aim straight for the “result”. You don’t want to waste time between false promises and inconsistent referrals! For this reason you are in the midst of some assessments or “attack plans” which by the end of March will be able to give you the answers you want or which, in more rare cases, could lead you to make revolutionary decisions for change. I am thinking, for example, of those collaborations that seemed to take off…

…and instead they have proved fuzzy and unsuccessful, to those who have advised you badly on a deal and at this moment do not want to take their responsibilities. But also to those bosses who have promised you a change of contractual conditions and still hesitate in ambiguity. Someone has already taken the situation in hand and achieved it, while others need to take courage and make themselves heard. Also because now, strengthened by some recent results, it rightly wants to dictate its own conditions! Certain future plans can already be clarified a start of the week or in the day of friday 3. When I speak of “results” then I also refer to the aspects cheap of work: if you think something is wrong in your business, then it is important to audit the accounts (if you are a freelancer) or ask for more (if you are an employee). The important thing is to move… now! (continues)