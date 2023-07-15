Leonardo La Russa’s mobile phone seized by the prosecutor: only the device delivered, without sim

The Prosecutor of Milan would have seized the cell phone of Leonardo La Russa, under investigation for sexual violence after the complaint of a 23-year-old, according to reports breaking latest news citing qualified sources. The magistrates issued the decree, enforced by the Flying Squad, on the device only, not taking delivery of the SIM which should be registered in the name of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa through a company that belongs to the law firm of the Senator of Fratelli d’Italia . The delivery took place in the presence of the 19-year-old’s defense attorney, Adriano Bazzoni. In the past few hours there had been discussions on the possibility of seizing the SIM, which however is protected by the owner’s parliamentary immunity. A unique case, by the same admission of the investigators. The investigators were evaluating whether it was possible to arrive at a possible seizure with or without authorization to proceed from the Senate Board. The magistrates’ doubt was whether or not the cell phone could be considered “pertinent” to Senator La Russa. The seizure decree on the device alone should, at least this is the interpretation of the magistrates, circumvent the obstacle. In recent days, about ten people have been interviewed in the Public Prosecutor’s Office to reconstruct what happened on the night of last May 18, during the evening at the Apophis club in Milan. The young woman who reported the sexual violence told the investigators that she no longer remembers anything after accepting a drink from Leonardo La Russa. The next morning she woke up completely naked in the 19-year-old’s bed and would have chatted with a friend of hers to understand how she ended up there. According to her friend, when the young woman left the club she was “strange”, while another acquaintance who was in the club claimed today that she had not seen her “particularly altered” that evening.

