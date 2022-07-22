Listen to the audio version of the article

Virtual reality takes the museum out of itself, into the city. Thus the genius of Leonardo comes out of the rooms of the Museum of Science and Technology, dedicated to him, to gain a real experience in the city, with the reinterpretation of his work by contemporary artists. «Leonardo’s vision» is a permanent widespread exhibition in the city of Milan in which the works of 8 digital artists interact with Leonardo’s vision and with the surrounding reality. It is a real digital itinerary through the places of Milan linked to Leonardo, with a look at the contemporary city.

How to enjoy the widespread exhibition

National Museum of Science and Technology, Piazza Gae Aulenti, Parco Sempione, Castello Sforzesco, Piazza della Scala, Palazzo Reale, Conca del Naviglio, Darsena are the eight stages that welcome as many digital installations with three-dimensional animations. By downloading the ImaginAR app, it is in fact possible to identify the places where the installation is made visible and discover unexpected itineraries in Milan: the artistic contents are displayed thanks to the phone’s camera and integrated with the open spaces, mostly public, in relation to flat and uncluttered surfaces, such as pavements, cobbles, lawns. The widespread exhibition can be used both independently, and by booking a special tour together with a specialized guide, with the possibility of including a visit to the Museum.

Installations designed to live in the real city

«Leonardo’s vision has a peculiar feature that distinguishes it from many augmented reality apps: the artists’ works live exclusively in the places in the city for which they were imagined, thanks to GPS. These are not generic holograms stuck on a screen: they are site-specific installations designed to exist in the real city, which belong to that urban space that welcomes them and with which they interact – explains Luca Roncella, Head of Gaming & Digital Interactivity at the Museum – Historic or contemporary places in the city are transformed into fantastic places inhabited by Leonardo’s phantasmagorias. The alternative reality thus becomes a shared, co-inhabited and real place in the experience of those who are playing at those visions ».

The Museum of Science and Technology, since it opened in 1953, has always had a strong informative and educational matrix. «What we appreciated in this project was also overturning our way of working – adds Roncella – Usually to tell an aspect, we think about the project and then we go to look for the suppliers to whom we tell our vision. In this case, however, it was almost the opposite. We said to ourselves: let’s have a vision of Leonardo da Vinci returned by contemporary artists. I believe that a fresh and different vision of Leonardo emerged, in some cases even ironic ».

Digital experiments

Supported by InnovaMusei of the Lombardy Region and made possible by the collaboration between the artists, the National Museum, Bepart Società Cooperativa Impresa Sociale and the consultancy of two cultural companies (eArs and AerariumChain), the exhibition is part of the museum’s experimental activity, the first in Italy to create, in 1997, its own website and subsequently an office dedicated to the development of digital strategies and languages: the Digital Office. «We are asking ourselves about the metaverse, we will talk about it in September during the Researchers’ Night – explains Roncella – At the moment it seems to me that we are in an immature phase. We have been using virtual reality since 2014 to do exploratory and educational activities, they are virtual guided tours in small groups, accompanied by a scientific animator who creates the context that surrounds the virtual world and the physical context. The virtual is an extra finger in one hand, it is an extra potential but it is never a decontextualized experience. The emotional experience is strong but accompanied by a context that encourages the curiosity to investigate or physically visit other contexts ».