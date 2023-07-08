Leqembi, the new drug that slows the progression of Alzheimer’s

By the editorial staff

The United States FDA approved the new drug This group is Biogenmanufactured by the company Eisaito slow down the progression ofAlzheimerthe deadly disease that has eluded the efforts of drug makers for decades.

Study data showed that the treatment slows down the progression of the disease of the brain by 27% for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Leqembi is an antibody designed to remove sticky deposits of a protein called beta-amyloid from the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

“Today we believe is a triumph for the Alzheimer’s disease community after so many years of hard work by so many scientists, physicians and clinical trial participants and their care partners,” the administrator said in an interview. US delegate of the company producing the new drug, Ivan Cheung.

This groupwhich is administered intravenously, has a list price in the United States of $26,500 per year.

The FDA also specified that it asked the company that makes the drug to insert the warning that This group and other members of this new class of anti-amyloid drugs can cause brain swelling and hemorrhage.

Eisai it is also seeking approval for Leqembi in the EU, China, Canada, Great Britain and South Korea. In China, as in Japan, the application has been given a priority review designation.

