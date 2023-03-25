Archived the bitter defeat of the previous episode de The legacy, James Candoni he tried his luck again. This time the boy has gone further, collecting a big win thanks to a particular Guillotine. But before getting to celebrate together with the two Professors, the champion from Vicenza had to fight against fierce competition. Meanwhile, during the episode another champion had a really bad time!

The Legacy episode 24 March 2023, the message from the Professors

In the episode of 24/3, Giacomo found the champion Pierluigi and Stefano back in play. To this trio were added Alberto da Milano, Luisa da Assisi, Noemi and Gabriele. In this episode, space was given to a message in favor of the AIL, the Italian Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma Association. Professors Andrea Cerelli e Samira Lui have pointed out that this weekend Easter Eggs will be on sale in Italian squares, the proceeds of which will contribute to research.

Pierluigi one step away from elimination

The same competitors of the previous evening went to Triello, namely Giacomo, Pierluigi and Stefano. Pierluigi had a really bad time as he seriously risked being eliminated. In comparison with Gabriele, the competitor found himself with only 0.36 seconds of time while his rival still had 6 available. Fortune extended her hand to Pierluigi, as Gabriele was unable to find the definition of ‘Magicians prepare them’ (Potions).

Here’s what Giacomo won at L’Eredità

Giacomo Candoni has thus left a mark in this edition of L’Eredità 2022/2023. Having arrived just a few episodes ago, the boy from Vicenza has shown the typical tenacity of great champions. Once he passed Pierluigi at the Stoccata, Giacomo arrived at the Guillotine with 160,000 euros to defend. Just one halving lowered the figure to 80 thousand euros. The 20-year-old boy managed to connect ‘Pedale – Bel – Sicuro – Maestro – Soliti Ignoti’ to the right word which was ‘HIT‘. A real winning ‘Coup’ for Giacomo who was immediately joined by Professors Andrea and Samira to celebrate his first triumph.