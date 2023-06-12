L’Eredità, winning ‘cards’ for the new entry Silvia: jackpot collected

After a long wait, finally The legacy she’s back to uncorking the sparkling wine. That of June 11, 2023 was the first win of the month, which arrived just a few days after the closing of the transmission of mother Rai. This time the Lady Luck kissed a lady, at her very first participation. A very lucky debut, hers, followed by a hard-earned and well-deserved triumph, with a decidedly important figure and which left viewers with their mouths wide open in amazement!

The Legacy episode June 11, 2023: Lorenzo eliminated

Enthusiastic as always, Flavio Insinna kicked off the June 11 episode, accompanied by seven tenacious competitors. Returning from an unfortunate Guillotine, Lorenzo Visentin he tried again but this time he had to deal with the Milanese new entry by name Silvia. There were also Doctor Adriano, who took part in L’Eredità 2009, the young Giulia from Massa Carrara, the inevitable Fabio, Rosalba from the province of Milan and Antonio from Brienza (Potenza). The games started with the right sprint and the competitors gave their all to try to at least access the Triello.

Fabio, Adriano and Silvia managed to access Triello. Lorenzo, on the other hand, was eliminated from the game. After telling something about new champion, who is a former criminal lawyer, Flavio Insinna showed the board with the topics of the questions. At the Stoccata, in addition to Silvia, there was also Adriano, but the latter was unable to keep up with the champion. And so the Milanese managed to win the only place for the Guillotine, presenting herself with the beauty of 180 thousand euros.

Here’s how much the new champion won at L’Eredità

The initial prize pool of 180 thousand euros has dropped to 90 thousand euros after a single halving. The competitor from Lombardy showed enormous attention to detail, limiting her mistakes. Between ‘Porta – Valor – Cheating – Order – Fan’, Silvia pinned her hopes on the word ‘CARDS’. The word then proved to be right and the applause began to spread in the studio, with Samira and Andrea toasting together with the winning champion. And Flavio Insinna didn’t hold back on compliments. Will there be yet another victory to celebrate at L’Eredità, or was this the last party of the season?