Less diarrhea in piglets with homeopathy

HRI study monitor refers to study on homeopathy in veterinary medicine

In its study monitor, the Homeopathy Research Institute (HRI) regularly shows, based on selected studies, that homeopathy has been scientifically proven to work beyond the placebo effect. In it, the HRI also refers to a study(1) on piglets from the Netherlands, which demonstrates the effectiveness of a homeopathic medicine compared to placebo in preventing diarrhea caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli). The study was able to prove that homeopathy in piglets reduces the risk of developing diarrhea by a factor of six.

Piglets were treated preventively with homeopathy versus placebo

Diarrhea in newborn piglets caused by E. coli is one of the most common diseases in pigs. It can lead to weight loss and increased mortality in the animals. Conventional antibiotics are used for treatment, which, in view of the risk of antibiotic resistance, represents a global problem for human, animal and environmental health. Complementary medicines, such as homeopathic medicines, are therefore increasingly being used in animal husbandry to avert this danger. The present study focused on the preventive effect of preventing E. coli diarrhea in newborn piglets. The setting was as follows: In a commercial pig farm with 300 sows, four groups with a total of 52 healthy pregnant sows without E. coli vaccination were enrolled and randomly divided into a homeopathy group and a placebo group. The homeopathic preparation Coli 30K-Nosode was used. After the litter, the faeces consistency of the piglets was checked daily for a period of one week after birth.

High-quality, triple-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled study on homeopathy

A total of 73 piglets developed E. coli diarrhea during the observation period, ten in the homeopathy group and 63 in the placebo group. The mean duration of diarrhea tended to be shorter in the homeopathy group. In the homeopathy group, only 29.1 percent of the animals had diarrhea, compared to 61.5 percent in the placebo group. Among the infected litters, only about ten percent of the piglets in the homeopathy group showed diarrhea, compared to 20 in the placebo group. Transmission was also lower in the homeopathy group. The study is a triple-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. Neither scientists nor farmers knew which piglets belonged to which group. A placebo effect or an effect due to special attention from farmers can therefore be ruled out.

(1) Camerlink, I., Ellinger, L., Bakker, EJ., Lantinga, EA.: Homeopathy as replacement to antibiotics in the case of Escherichia coli diarrhoea in neonatal piglets. In: Homeopathy. 2010 Jan;99(1):57-62.

