Less than 80 calories! Five flavors of ice cream are surprisingly healthy

Whether on the beach, on the balcony or out and about in the city: we cannot imagine summer without ice cream. If you choose one of these five varieties in the ice cream parlor, you don’t need to have a bad conscience.

Ice cream is probably the most refreshing candy that summer has to offer. If you choose the right variety, the sweet snack is not that unhealthy.

Five flavors of ice cream have surprisingly few calories and are therefore well suited for people who want to watch their figure but still want to enjoy themselves.

A tip in advance: To make the ice cream healthier, you should opt for an ice cream sundae instead of an ice cream cone. This will save you a few calories.

Maximum Refreshment – Lemon Sorbet

With only 40 calories per ice cream scoop, lemon sorbet takes first place among low-calorie ice cream flavors. With this ice cream, it’s not just the cold that provides a kick of freshness. The sour lemon taste is also refreshing.

Popular classic – strawberry ice cream

Real childhood memories and favorite ice cream of many: The strawberry ice cream takes second place in the calorie ranking. With only 52 calories per scoop, the classic is quite low in calories.

Totally delicious – forest fruit

This fruity sorbet comes third with 53 calories per scoop. Sorbet contains no milk and is therefore perfect for anyone who cannot tolerate lactose or dairy products or who eats a vegan diet.

Countless berries are suitable for the refreshing sorbet, for example raspberries, currants or blueberries. If you’re not sure whether it’s sorbet or ice cream in the ice cream parlour, it’s best to ask.

Really creamy – yoghurt

Yoghurt ice cream is so popular that entire ice cream parlors have specialized in it. The whole thing is called frozen yogurt. This ice cream is quite low in calories at 54 calories per scoop and ranks fourth.

Danger: In frozen yogurt ice cream parlors, the ice cream is often served with high-calorie toppings such as chocolate, smarties, granola and the like. If you want to make your ice cream as healthy as possible, you can opt for fresh fruit or nuts as a topping.

Always works – vanilla

Vanilla is the ultimate ice cream classic. Compared to the other varieties, vanilla ice cream is quite substantial with 75 calories. Still, it’s significantly lower in calories than, say, chocolate ice cream, which has 216 calories per scoop.

