The European Federation of Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (Fecava) has turned to AI artificial intelligence for insights into what veterinary medicine could learn from the airline industry. The AI, ChatGPT, has offered several valuable lessons that veterinary medicine can implement to enhance safety protocols.

ChatGPT highlights the importance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the airline industry and suggests that veterinary practices can develop comprehensive SOPs for routine procedures, surgical protocols, patient monitoring, and emergency responses. These standardized procedures ensure consistency, reduce errors, and improve overall security.

The AI emphasizes the significance of checklists in aviation safety and encourages veterinary practices to adopt the use of checklists for specific tasks such as pre-anesthetic evaluations, medication administration, and surgical preparation. Checklists promote thoroughness, minimize errors, and improve patient care.

The airline industry places great emphasis on communication and team briefings, and veterinary teams can benefit from adopting similar practices. Pre-procedure briefings where the entire team discusses the case, confirms the plan, and addresses concerns can foster collaboration, reduce errors, and improve security.

ChatGPT suggests that veterinary medicine should incorporate incident reports and analysis, as seen in the airline industry. Setting up an incident reporting system encourages staff members to report errors or adverse events, enabling analysis to identify potential hazards, improve processes, and prevent future occurrences.

The AI highlights the importance of cultivating a safety culture in veterinary practices. Similar to the airline industry, veterinary practices should prioritize open communication, learning from mistakes, and proactive risk management. Fostering a safety culture encourages staff members to express concerns, participate in security initiatives, and actively identify potential risks.

Continuing education programs and workshops can greatly benefit veterinary professionals’ skills, keeping them up-to-date with the latest developments and reinforcing safety protocols. Ongoing training ensures that veterinary teams are well-informed, competent, and capable of handling complex cases.

Similar to airlines, veterinary practices can implement quality assurance programs and perform periodic audits to assess compliance with security protocols, identify gaps, and implement corrective actions. Internal and external audits help assess security practices and identify areas for improvement.

By incorporating these measures and adopting a safety-oriented mindset, veterinary medicine can improve patient care, minimize errors, and create a safer environment for both animals and staff. The lessons learned from the airline industry can greatly enhance safety protocols in veterinary practices, benefiting animal welfare and the veterinary profession as a whole.

