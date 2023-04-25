«Let April 25 be the feast of freedom. Fascism, we are incompatible with any nostalgia»- breaking latest news

Dear Director,

today Italy celebrates the anniversary of the Liberation. I myself will do so by accompanying the President of the Republic Mattarella in the traditional ceremony of placing a laurel wreath at the Altare della Patria, while the government ministers will participate in the other planned institutional celebrations.

On my first April 25 as Prime Minister, I entrust to the columns of Courier some reflections that I hope will help make this anniversary a moment of newfound national concord in which the celebration of our newfound freedom will help us understand and strengthen Italy’s role in the world as an essential bulwark of democracy. And I do it with the serenity of someone who has seen these reflections fully mature within the ranks of their own political party now 30 years ago, without ever departing from them over the long years of political and institutional commitment. Indeed, for many years, and as every honest observer recognizes, the parties representing the right in Parliament they declared theirs incompatibility with any nostalgia for fascism.

April 25, 1945 clearly marks a watershed for Italy: the end of the Second World War, of the Nazi occupation, of the Fascist period, of the anti-Jewish persecutions, of the bombings and of many other bereavements and deprivations that have afflicted our national community for a long time. Unfortunately, the same date did not also mark the end of the bloody civil war that had torn the Italian people apart, which in some territories lasted and even divided individual families, overwhelmed by a spiral of hatred that led to summary executions even several months after the end of the conflict. Just as it must be remembered that, while that day millions of Italians returned to savor freedom, a second wave of massacres began for hundreds of thousands of our compatriots from Istria, Fiume and Dalmatia and the drama of the exodus from their lands . But the fundamental fruit of April 25th was, and undoubtedly remains, the affirmation of democratic values, which fascism had trampled and which we find carved in republican constitution.

From that patient negotiation aimed at defining the principles and rules of our nascent liberal democracy – an outcome not unanimously desired by all the components of the Resistance – arose a text that set itself the goal of uniting and not dividingas Professor Galli della Loggia recalled a few days ago in these pages.

In managing that difficult transition, which had already undergone a significant passage with the amnesty desired by the then Minister of Justice Togliatti, the constituents therefore entrusted to the very strength of democracy and its realization over the years the task of include in the new framework even those who had fought among the defeated and that majority of Italians who had had a “passive” attitude towards fascism. Conversely, those who had been excluded from the constituent process for obvious historical reasons undertook to ferry millions of Italians into the new parliamentary republic, giving shape to the democratic right. A family that over the years has been able to expand, involving exponents of political cultures, such as the Catholic or liberal one, who had opposed the fascist regime.

Ã nata cosÃ¬ a great democracy, solid, mature and strong, despite its many contradictions, and which in the long post-war period was able to resist internal and external threats, making Italy a protagonist in the processes of European, Western and multilateral integration. A democracy in which no one would be willing to give up the freedoms they have earned. In which, that is, freedom and democracy are a heritage for everyone, like it or not who would like it not to be so. And this is not only the greatest conquest that our nation can boast but it is also the only real antidote to any authoritarian risk.

For this reason I do not understand the reasons why, in Italy, precisely among those who consider themselves the custodians of this conquest there are those who at the same time deny its effectiveness, narrating a sort of imaginary division between fully democratic Italians and others – presumably the majority judging by the electoral results – which, while not declaring it, would secretly dream of a return to that past of lack of freedom.

Instead, I understand what the objective is of those who, in preparation for this day and its ceremonies, draw up a list of who can and cannot participate, according to scores that have nothing to do with history but much to do with deal with politics. TO use the category of fascism as a tool to delegitimize any political opponent: a sort of weapon of mass exclusion, as taught by Augusto Del Noce, which for decades has made it possible to exclude people, associations and parties from every area of ​​confrontation, discussion and simple listening. An attitude so instrumental that over the years, during the celebrations, it has even led to unacceptable episodes of intolerance such as those too often perpetrated against the Jewish Brigade by extremist groups. Unworthy episodes that we hope we never have to witness again.

I wonder if these people realize how much, by doing so, they undermine the values ​​they say they want to defend. It is probably this awareness that prompted Luciano Violante to identify – in his memorable inauguration speech as Speaker of the Chamber almost thirty years ago – precisely in a certain “proprietary conception” of the Liberation struggle one of the factors that prevented it from becoming a shared heritage by all Italians. A concept revived in 2009 by Silvio Berlusconi (then president of a Council of Ministers in which I also sat) in another famous speech, when in Onna, celebrating the anniversary of the Liberation on the rubble of the earthquake, invited to make April 25th the “Festa della Libertà”so as to overcome the lacerations of the past.

A hope that I not only share but that I want to renew today, precisely because after 78 years the love of democracy and freedom is still the only real antidote against all totalitarianisms. In Italy as in Europe. An awareness that brought the European Parliament to condemn unequivocally and definitively all the regimes of the 20th century, without exception, with a resolution of September 2019 in which I totally recognize myself, and which the group of Brothers of Italy, together with the whole family of European Conservatives and the entire center-right, voted without any hesitation (unlike, unfortunately, others) . A resolution that takes on an even greater value in the current context, in the face of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people in defense of their freedom and independence since the Russian invasion.

All over the world autocracies are trying to gain ground on democracies and are becoming more and more aggressive and threatening, and the risk of a union that leads to the subversion of the international order that liberal democracies have directed and built after the end of the Second World War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union is unfortunately real. In this new bipolarity, Italy has made its choice of sides, and it is a clear choice. We are on the side of freedom and democracy, without ifs and buts, and this is the best way to update the message of April 25th. Why with the Russian invasion of Ukraine our freedom is back in real danger.

This is a conviction that I have strengthened thanks to the meeting with an extraordinary woman, Paula Del Din. During the Resistance he fought with the Osoppo Brigades, formations of secular, socialist, monarchist and Catholic inspiration. She was the first Italian woman to parachute in wartime. Her courage earned her a gold medal for military valor, which she still wears on her chest with touching pride today, almost seventy years after receiving it. She from the Resistance she says: Â «Time has renamed us Partisans, but we were PatriotsI always have been and still am. In republican Italy she was a teacher of Letters and, despite her almost one hundred years of age, she continues to accept invitations to speak in the schools of Italy and the value of freedom.

I dedicate this day to her, mother of four children and grandmother of as many grandchildren, but also, ideally, of all Italians who put love for their country before any ideological opposition.