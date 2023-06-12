Let hair grow faster: It works with these tips

Sometimes women can’t get their hair to the length they want fast enough. Our tips will help you accelerate growth.

The bad news first: Unfortunately, we have no control over how fast our hair actually grows. While the rule of thumb is that we can look forward to an inch or two more every month, it’s ultimately our genes that determine the speed. But there is good news: to make your hair grow faster, all you have to do is follow a few simple tips.

1. The top cut supports hair growth



Many women think their hair will grow faster if they stop by their hairdressers as much as possible. But exactly the opposite is the case: If the dry ends are not trimmed regularly, they are more prone to split ends. This then migrates upwards into the healthy regions and ensures that the hair breaks off – which means that the mane grows even more slowly. For this reason, we recommend that you have the tips trimmed at least every six to eight weeks.

2. Massages promote blood circulation in the scalp



There is a good reason why the hairdresser massages your scalp every time you wash your hair: The circular movements stimulate blood circulation and thus hair growth. The reason for this is the hair roots, so-called follicles – if they are regularly cleaned of dirt and have a good blood supply, the hair grows back quickly and vigorously. It is all the more important that you also take good care of your scalp at home. Regular scalp massages for five to ten minutes are recommended. You can either use your own fingers or a special one Massage-Spinning. Brushing your hair when it is dry (!) is just as helpful to open clogged hair follicles. The rule of thumb says: 100 brush strokes a day ensure more shine and suppleness. If you have one on top of that Tangle Teezer use, pull out less hair.

3. Care products counteract hair loss



Caffeine and Q 10 (a coenzyme) have growth-promoting properties and are specifically used in hair care products – especially in shampoos. The active ingredients contained in it are intended to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp and thus not only hair growth, but also counteract hair loss. However, you should Koffein-Shampoo or Q10-Shampoo use only every other hair wash.

Alternatively, you can also do something good for your mane by using hair treatments regularly. Preferably a product with aloe vera or argan oil: The two active ingredients care for the hair structure, moisturize the hair and prevent split ends. If you don’t want to use an industrial product, you can also mix a hair treatment with it Aloe Vera-Gel and lemon juice. Simply massage into your hair, leave in and rinse out.

Or you can use an oil-based hair care product once or twice a week. coconut oil For example, it provides your long hair with important nutrients and sufficient moisture, thus protecting it from drying out. castor oil however, is rich in omega-6 fatty acids, which stimulate natural hair growth. However, you should note that it can take up to two hair washes before the residue is completely removed.

4. Healthy foods nourish hair



Our diet provides an important indication of full hair. If we lack important nutrients such as vitamins or minerals, the skin, hair and nails suffer first – so that more important organs are adequately supplied. To make your hair grow faster, you primarily need proteins, copper, vitamin E, silicon, biotin, omega fatty acids and zinc. These are found in the following foods:

Biotin: Pumpkin seeds, spinach, dairy and strawberries

Pumpkin seeds, spinach, dairy and strawberries Omega fatty acids: Cooking oil, flaxseed, fish, Brussels sprouts and soy

Cooking oil, flaxseed, fish, Brussels sprouts and soy Protein: Eggs, milk, fish, lentils and pumpkin seeds

Eggs, milk, fish, lentils and pumpkin seeds Copper: Banana, grapes, avocado, sunflower and cashew nuts

Banana, grapes, avocado, sunflower and cashew nuts Silicon: Millet, wheat, parsley, cauliflower, peas, peppers and pears

Millet, wheat, parsley, cauliflower, peas, peppers and pears Vitamin E: Sweet Potatoes, Vegetable Oils and Walnuts

Sweet Potatoes, Vegetable Oils and Walnuts Zink: Pumpkin seeds, pecans, oatmeal and cocoa

Tipp: If your hair grows particularly slowly or even falls out, you may be suffering from a nutrient deficiency. To be on the safe side, you should consult a doctor – alternatively, you can self test carry out at home and then send it to a diagnostics laboratory. You will then receive a detailed result report that will provide you with information on whether you are suffering from a vitamin D deficiency, for example.

5. Alcohol, stress and heat slow down hair growth



It should be known that excessive alcohol consumption is unhealthy for the body. Nevertheless, many do not know that alcohol slows down the metabolism – and thus also slows down hair growth.

The biggest enemy of healthy hair is stress. Whether professionally or privately: If your body is constantly under stress, your hair will no longer be supplied with all the important nutrients. Make sure you integrate more breaks into your everyday life and reduce stressful phases.

Heat is similarly damaging to your hair. If you regularly blow-dry or straighten your long mane, your hair will dry out. Here we recommend that you do without devices such as hair dryers, straightening irons and curling irons, especially in the warm summer months.

However, pinning your hair up or tying it into a ponytail or bun is also not very beneficial for hair growth, since the metal parts of the hair ties damage the hair. Here we advise you to wear only loose hairstyles – and metal-free hair bands.

