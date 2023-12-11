Let it not just remain a “case”. by Loredana di Adamo – Mental Health Forum

The way in which information agencies and the media currently deal with news events deserves critical reflection. More and more often events are presented in a summary manner and without an in-depth analysis of life stories. People end up becoming “cases”, sometimes the subject of discussion in television lounges, in the presence of experts and commentators who pass judgments in the absence of practical knowledge and concrete interest in the individual and social dimension of the people involved. News, spread in a sensationalist way, is often assimilated with each other, even when very different, as they are uniformed by a common denominator: the presence of mental illness.

It is important to question the adequacy of the disclosure that is offered by the media today, especially due to the negative implications that certain messages convey. Such a way of disseminating news, instead of highlighting the multiple factors that may have been the cause of the discomfort or that may have contributed to exacerbating it, places the “problem” within the subject, in a presumed incurable disease for which a coercive solution is seen as necessary. It is essential to underline how the explanations deriving from a now outdated model, such as the organic one, can only fuel a custodial culture of care, rather than risk prevention, contributing to the spread of a climate of mistrust in the community and limiting the possibility of reasoning about what it can, and must be done, to create the conditions for collective well-being.

The worrying thing is that increasingly oppressive measures are being called out loudly even by experts, and identified in forms that have nothing to do with treatment, such as imprisonment or mandatory therapy, frequently before the reality is even known. of the facts. This only fuels stigma, rather than stimulating reflection on the fragility of our social system and the necessary change in our educational, cultural, political and healthcare systems.

Today’s news events must facilitate attention on the singularity experienced, and help us reflect on the weakness of services and the lack of resources and presence in the daily lives of families and in the institutions responsible for care. The tragic nature of some events must stimulate an analysis of the factors that are harbingers of painful events, and a critical reflection on the wicked decisions that in recent decades have led politics to disinvest in practices relating to health and education.

The affirmation of a dichotomous vision that divides society into worthy and undeserving is a risk that we must not run, since it is a return to a model that has already shown us all its aberration with mental hospitals, and from which our society has liberated itself after years of struggle. It is necessary to say that the needs of people and families are not met today because the State has decided not to take care of the well-being of its citizens, and that this is the greatest cause of discomfort and criticality.

Regarding the aspect of mental health services, in the news and in talk television there is hardly any mention of the growing disinterest of politics towards the needs of people and families, and towards those who work to support all the people involved . There are those who work in conditions that are impossible to sustain, and without being able to guarantee a timely response, due to a lack of economic resources and attendance. It must be said that in recent decades not having given priority to public health has severely limited the growth of that caring society that the Basaglia model had put in place, demonstrating that it is possible to support vulnerability in another way.

With a dissemination that supports the medicalizing model, rather than thinking about the “cure”, we can only return to acting in terms of custody, putting into action again those measures that were abandoned precisely because they were ineffective.

The need today is not to find easy solutions to a complex problem, but to return to inhabiting care in a vision of fragility that can allow society to give priority to the need, not as a “problem” internal to the subject but as an element essential element of the human condition, constitutively precarious and lacking, for which strong care services and an ethics of shared responsibility are necessary. The events of these days, in all their drama, must stimulate the possibility of rethinking “duty”, especially in our increasingly individualistic contemporaneity, encouraging the community’s desire to remain human, to therefore be present and attentive towards singularity of the needs of each person. Duty is an issue that concerns ethics, and which appears to be a lacking aspect of today’s political and cultural debate in our country, which must instead return to the center of the interest of the community and the institutions.

In the face of such hardship, it is necessary to question ourselves more deeply, so that the needs of people and families do not remain just a “fact” to be discussed in a superficial and quick manner, and so that the latest “news story” does not remain just a “chance” among others, but becomes a spur for building what is missing, so that people can feel good and face life with the necessary support.

Imagining a caring society that knows how to build what is needed, within a horizon of meaning suited to human vulnerability, is an urgent commitment; it is certainly not a utopia but what has been done in Italy and which is important to remember and continue to implement, not starting from an ideology of the disease but from an ethical and existential vision of the human person and his need.

