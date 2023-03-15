A healthy condition of your fingernails and toenails gives you an impressive appearance. On the other hand, dirty, discolored or broken nails reflect badly on a lady’s general hygiene and personality. In addition, this type of neglect can further delay the development of the nails. If you are wondering how to grow your nails fast, there are ways to make your dreams come true. With the right care, they can contribute to better nail growth. Below are tips and home remedies that can help you get naturally beautiful fingernails.

Let nails grow faster – home remedies

Long and healthy nails are always in trend, but getting them is not always easy. Try these natural remedies!

Fresh oranges for long fingernails

This is a nail and cuticle treatment that is both nourishing and relaxing.

What you need:

Freshly squeezed orange juice

Grated orange peel

olive oil

Coconut beer

Directions:

First grate the zest of an orange very finely and then squeeze the juice from one orange. In a bowl, add 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice and 2 tablespoons grated orange zest. Now add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon heated coconut oil to the previous mixture and stir together until fully incorporated. First, wash your hands to remove any dirt, then dab your fingers in the homemade nail growth serum. Leave them in this solution for at least ten minutes before removing them. Then remove the nail serum with water and moisten your hands with a rich cream.

Grow nails faster with coconut oil

This very nutritious product gives the nails the loving care they need for their development, which is absolutely necessary.

What you need:

Coconut beer

Honig

Rosemary

Directions:

In a bowl, combine 1/4 cup organic coconut oil, 1/4 cup honey, and 4 drops of rosemary essential oil. Mix all the ingredients well. Heat the ingredients together in the microwave for about twenty seconds. Once the mixture has cooled, soak your nail beds in it for a quarter of an hour. For best results, perform these steps once or twice a week.

Get beautiful fingernails in a week – use olive oil

This DIY method is really easy and will give you shiny, strong and break-resistant nails. Before going to bed, apply warm olive oil to your cuticles and nails and leave it on overnight. You can do this every day to speed up the growth process of your nails.

Grow nails faster with horsetail

The horsetail plant is rich in a variety of minerals, including silica and calcium, all of which contribute to an overall improvement in nail health. The directions for use are to bring 500ml of water to a boil and then soak 3/4 teaspoon of dried horsetail stalks in the hot water for 10-15 minutes. After straining, allow the liquid to cool. Soak your fingernails and toenails in this solution for twenty minutes.

Scrub your nails with baking soda and sugar

Regular exfoliation is necessary because just like your skin, the dead cells that form around your cuticles also need to be removed regularly. You can easily do this by applying a paste of baking soda or brown sugar to the area around your fingernails and gently massaging it in a circular motion. This loosens and removes dead skin. After exfoliating, you should wash your fingernails to remove any residue or product residue and then moisturize them.

More tips that promote nail growth

By making some of the following changes to your normal routine, you can go a long way in helping your fingernails stay healthy and keep growing.

Take vitamins

To keep your nails healthy, you need large amounts of vitamin B9, which is often referred to as folic acid. Although it can be obtained naturally by eating foods like legumes and whole grains, it’s important to get your doctor’s approval if you want to start taking supplements as well.

Folic acid has been shown to stimulate faster nail growth, making fingernails stronger and more resilient, and reducing the likelihood of them breaking.

Get some kind of nail hardener

If you’re trying to speed up the growth of your fingernails, the most important thing to keep in mind is that you don’t break them. You could invest in a keratin-based nail hardener, which will both slow your nails’ rate of breakage and speed up their growth. The use of nail strengtheners is especially beneficial for those of us whose fingernails are brittle and lack thickness.

Use keratin supplements

Not only is keratin beneficial for your hair, but it can also promote the growth of long and strong nails. Keratin supplements act on our nails in a similar way to our hair, giving them strength and resilience. It can be taken either externally in the form of an oil or internally in the form of pills.