Let the kilos tumble: With four exercises you will quickly see weight loss success

Nobody becomes a bodybuilder overnight, but there are some exercises that show visible results quickly after a workout. Read here what they are.

Short sessions of eight to twelve repetitions each are most effective. Most of the blood is pumped into the muscles and, according to experts, this ensures that the muscle build-up is clearly noticeable and, above all, visible after a few weeks. You should do these exercises:

1. Push-up with dumbbells

This exercise is tough, but highly effective. To do this, lie in the push-up position and take two light dumbbells in your hands. Then: Do a push-up and alternately pull your arms up as you come up.

2. Squats: Sumo wrestler style

Because this exercise resembles the movement of a sumo wrestler, the slightly different squats have this name. The training can be carried out spontaneously at home or in the office.

Just stand with your legs apart and do squats in this position. Try to get down as low as possible. As an additional workout, you can also hold a weight in your hands during the squats.

3. Thera-Band supports bicep curls

Training units with the Thera-Band are particularly effective because the muscles are constantly tensed. The longer the tension lasts, the more the body “pumps”.

For defined upper arms, place both feet on the band and wrap the ends around your hands. Now figuratively fix your elbows on your hips and pull your forearms up towards your shoulders. Repeat eight to twelve times.

4. Align all fours diagonally

All you need for this exercise is a soft surface. Get on all fours and stretch your right arm and left leg forward and back. Hold briefly and switch sides.

As an additional challenge, you can pull in a Thera-Band and attach it to your left hand and left or stretched foot – and vice versa. With every movement, the band is stretched and provides an additional training effect.