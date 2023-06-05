Let there be an unexpected revelation behind the many successes: what disease does the singer suffer from?

Sia revealed her illness leaving everyone speechless: what does the famous singer suffer from? The news has toured the world.

Famous for her beautiful songs, the Australian singer has now become a global star. Always very private about her private life, Sia has recently revealed the disease she suffers from. It is a very widespread syndrome but which the artist has only recently discovered, thus leaving everyone speechless.

With her unmistakable voice, Sia ranks among the greatest artists that the world pop scene has ever had. During the years the singer originally from Australia has become a star in all respects, thanks to the songs created together with the big names in music. Among these it is impossible not to mention David Guetta, Sean Paul, Flo Rida, Zayn and many others.

Today everyone knows Sia as one of the major international artists, author of songs that have climbed the major charts in the world in no time at all. Recently, however, all we do is talk about the statements of the artist, who revealed some important news about his health. What is it about?

Sia’s disease: the statements shocked everyone

Sia has revealed that she suffers from Autism Spectrum Syndrome. The condition, known simply as autism, afflicts countless people around the world. According to the statements made by the singer, the diagnosis came after years of uncertainty on the part of the singer.

“For 45 years I thought I should wear a human costume”said the artist. It’s only been in recent years that Sia has said she’s started feeling like herself. The singer originally from Australia has always maintained absolute confidentiality about everything that concerns her life outside the profession. That’s why the news of Sia’s autism has aroused so much curiosity from fans and beyond.

Born in Adelaide in 1975, Sia is one of the most internationally loved performers. Over time, the Australian singer has become famous for her famous songs, which have made millions of listeners dance all over the globe. And Elastic Heart a Titaniumuntil She Wolf, Chandelier, Flames and many others still, Sia’s songs are now famous all over the world.

At the beginning of her career, the singer did not like to appear in public. In the early days, in fact, Sia rarely showed herself in public and no one knew her face. Over time, the artist also began to show himself to the public, to the point of enjoying the incredible fame that characterizes him today.