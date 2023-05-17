Let us doctors also take some responsibility for the health crisis

by Peter Cavalli

Dear director,

in addition to what was argued by Ivan Cavicchi on the imminent and announced health catastrophe of public health, it would be worth reflecting not only on the faults and responsibilities of parties, trade unions, governments, institutions, politics, administrators (all true, perhaps even adding the regional health services, too often bent on amateurishness and sometimes on the bad faith of local politicians), but also on the responsibility of doctors and NHS staff.

Perhaps less responsibility than those already listed and yet it would be appropriate to remember that in an army in which soldiers and officers are sent to slaughter as a result of incomprehensible and sometimes unholy choices, where strategy is defeat and tactics are decimation, where commanders have no idea what they should do and the goals are to favor the “adversary”, then I’m not saying desertion could be justified, but at least a strong voice of protest and denunciation. Maybe even an analysis.

None of this: we have obeyed without a word to delusional orders, too often committed to being welcomed into the “magic circle” of General Managers, thus helping to select a group of professionals whose only true gift was and is obedience. If it is therefore right to lift the pitiful veil that for too long we have spread over the action of our trade unions and other representatives of our professional categories, our role should not be forgotten too, too often bordering on indifference and resignation.

Just by way of example I cite Cremona, where there is a fifty-year-old “old” hospital, an avant-garde model when it was built and destined today to be replaced by a new building whose reason and functions no one has yet understood. if not those of enthusing stakeholders, politicians and productive categories. A boatload of public money to be spent without anyone thinking of using it better, perhaps to put a stop to the progressive marginalization of public health, to underpaid, scarce and demotivated health personnel, to a welfare activity in free fall, to endless waiting lists , outgoing mobility not received, alarming specific mortality data, mass migration to the private sector, as well as widespread employee dissatisfaction.

Nothing new, it is certainly the same thing in other public realities and it is therefore normal to expect that trade unions and professional orders accept local and regional health policies without any reflection/analysis/involvement and promptly and passively adapt to the context. It is less understandable that the main players in public health care confine themselves to a subdued grumbling, without anyone publicly expressing the criticisms and doubts they express privately.

Let us therefore, doctors too, take our share of responsibility for the announced catastrophe. But we could also reflect on the fact that even Napoleon, in his best days, could have done nothing if his veterans had stopped before the battle. Completely improper comparison, of course, but only because today we can’t have any leader, not even an honest corporal.

Pietro Cavalli Medico

16 maggio 2023

