AFTER Covid-19, mRNA vaccines are now experiencing a golden moment in biomedical research, and several experiments are underway to understand how to exploit the technology to produce vaccines against influenza or HPV, just to name a few . But there are those who are thinking of using the technology to produce a vaccine capable of protecting us from the threats of potentially very lethal bacteria and microorganisms, such as that of the plague, Yiersinia pestis. A team of researchers from Tel Aviv University is doing it, which has just announced that it has succeeded in developing the first 100% effective mRNA vaccine against the plague, in mice.

Why develop a plague vaccine? While it is true that the plague is considered a disease of the past, when it caused millions of deaths, cases of the plague continue to be reported today. And while it is true that antibiotic treatments can fight the infection, the danger of resistant strains spreading naturally or intentionally, such as a bioterrorist attack, cannot be ruled out, write experts on Science Advances. This is why we need to act in advance, preparing platforms that can be used when needed, explains Dan Peer, one of the authors. In short, a bit like what happened with Covid-19, when researchers managed to develop mRNA vaccines against the coronavirus in record time. And i vaccines hitherto developed against the plague with more traditional methods, they have proved to be of little efficacy, with various side effects and offering non-lasting protection.

Effective in a single dose

However, in the case of bacteria, things are more complicated. Questions of biology: viruses by nature produce their proteins in the cells of the infected host, while bacteria can do everything by themselves, the authors recall. And this could lead to differences between natural proteins and those produced thanks to the mRNA technique (which, we recall, ferries the molecule containing the instructions for the production of the antigen against which the immune response will be directed into the host’s cells ). Recognizing these differences, a large part of the Israeli researchers’ work has been to shape the vaccine platform so that in host cells – in this case, mice – the proteins produced are of such quality as to trigger the immune response against the plague bacterium. . And so it was: scientists managed to produce a vaccine that in a single dose protects mice from infection. An important test bed for possible bacterial threats, concludes Peer: “There are many pathogenic bacteria for which we have no vaccines. Furthermore, due to the overuse of antibiotics in recent decades, many bacteria have developed resistance, reducing the effectiveness of these important drugs. As a result, antibiotic resistant bacteria are already a real threat to our health worldwide. Developing a new type of vaccine may provide an answer to this global problem.”