“Let’s get started” – the State Nursing Committee agrees on an ambitious timetable for 2024

Health

Berlin – At its autumn meeting on November 16, 2023, the State Nursing Association (LPA) decided on an extensive work plan for the coming year 2024. Temporary and temporary work in nursing or the further development of the system of nursing bases are just two examples of topics that the members are concerned with of the LPA. Together they want to develop solutions and make recommendations.

Ellen Haußdörfer, State Secretary for Health and Care is impressed by the way the LPA works and what has been achieved so far: “The oft-cited nursing crisis must be addressed at many ends and corners. One building block is structured collaboration between the most important actors in care. Instead of burying our heads in the sand due to the multitude of challenges, the LPA members and the various working groups are committed to working on sustainable solutions and strategies in the awareness of a shared responsibility for the nursing care of the population.”

Selected work priorities of the State Nursing Committee will be included in the new State Nursing Plan of the Senate Department for Science, Health and Nursing. This is scheduled to be published in the second half of 2024.

The Berlin State Nursing Committee (LPA) is the central body of the State of Berlin, which deals with the further development of help, support and advice structures in the legal area of ​​long-term care insurance (SGB XI) as well as the design and resolution of nursing policy issues in the State of Berlin. The LPA can make mutually agreed recommendations on the implementation of long-term care insurance at the state level.

Further information about the members, structure and activities: State Nursing Committee Berlin – Berlin.de

