Let’s get to the bottom of the headache A free guide and a meeting at Corriere-breaking latest news

Headaches are one of the most common ailments, but they often worry and create anxiety because you fear that it could depend on something serious, because they make your days unbearable or because you would like to relieve them quickly but don’t know how to do it. The first step to deal with it in the most effective and appropriate way is to know it: not all headaches are the same, therefore understanding how to arrive at the right diagnosis, what factors can induce headaches, if and how episodes can be prevented means being able to ‘getting to grips’ with a problem which in its various forms becomes the unpleasant accompaniment of the days of many. The new Corriere Salute guide «Headache, how to deal with it» talks about this and much more: created to clarify doubts, dispel false beliefs and provide useful information to manage headaches in the most correct way, it will be on newsstands with the newspaper on 10 October and was written in collaboration with Maria Clara Tonini, head of the Center for the diagnosis and treatment of headaches at the San Carlo Clinic in Paderno Dugnano (MI). A meeting will also be dedicated to the topic in the Buzzati room in the historic headquarters of the Corriere della Sera in via San Marco 21, in Milan, on 5 October at 5.30 pm (free entry with reservation by writing to the email address amministrazionecorrieresalute@rcs.it) . At the meeting, which will then remain available for viewing streaming on breaking latest news, in addition to Maria Clara Tonini, Piero Barbanti will also participate, Director of the Headache and Pain Unit, Irccs-San Raffaele University, Rome and President of the Italian Association for the Fight against Headaches, Francesco Scaglione Director SC Chemical-Clinical Analysis and Microbiology Asst- Gom Niguarda, Director School of Specialization in Pharmacology and Clinical Toxicology University of Milan.

